Two Belarus opposition leaders were jailed on Tuesday for 10 days as the government cracked down on few opposing figures that have managed to stay at large. At the same time, schoolteachers spearheaded a new protest against President Alexander Lukashenko involving thousands of demonstrators.

Siarhei Dyleuski and Olga Kovalkova were taken to separate courts and were both jailed for 10 days. Dyleuski has led several strikes at Minsk's tractor factory, while Kovalkova is the prime representative of in-exile opposition candidate Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya.

Lukashenko's Accusations

Despite most major opposition figures being in jail or exile, Lukashenko has so far failed to put down protests against his 26-year-old rule, more than two weeks after an election his opponents say was rigged.

Both are senior figures in an opposition Coordination Council, set up last week with the self-described aim of negotiating with the authorities. They were arrested on Monday. Lukashenko has accused the new council of attempting to seize power, and prosecutors have launched a criminal case.

In the latest protest, thousands gathered on Tuesday at the ministry of education to demonstrate against a threat by Lukashenko to fire any schoolteachers who do not support his government. Rallies have typically attracted thousands during the week, swelling to tens of thousands on weekends.

"I have come so that teachers are not afraid, so that their voice can be heard, so that they can work even if they have a different view from the authorities," said a literature teacher who gave her name as Svetlana. Lukashenko has denied election cheating. He has called the protesters "rats" and says they are funded from abroad.

Crackdown on Opposition

His posturing has grown steadily more confrontational: in recent days he has been pictured on state television with a Kalashnikov rifle and tactical vest. Yet so far, a long-standing threat of a decisive police operation to clear the streets has yet to materialize.

Another opposition council member, Pavel Latushko, a former culture minister and head of the main state drama theatre, was questioned by investigators on Tuesday but not arrested. He emerged saying he would go back to work and the council's activities were not illegal.

The council includes dozens of figures representing broad swathes of society. Nobel Prize-winning author Svetlana Alexievich has been summoned for questioning on Wednesday. "The intimidation will not work. We will not relent," candidate Tsikhanouskaya said in a video link with the European Parliament. "We demand all political prisoners freed. We demand to stop the violence and intimidation by the authorities."

Alignment With Russia

Tsikhanouskaya, 37, fled to Lithuania after the election her supporters say she won. A political novice, she emerged as the consensus opposition candidate after better-known figures were barred from standing, including her jailed activist husband.

Belarus is the closest ally to Russia of all former Soviet republics, and Lukashenko's fate is widely seen as in the hands of the Kremlin, which must decide whether to stick with him as his authority has ebbed.

There are signs Moscow still backs him. Russia has sent journalists to staff Belarus state TV after workers quit in protest against what they described as orders to broadcast propaganda. Nevertheless, Lukashenko is seen in Moscow as a truculent and erratic ally, with a strained personal relationship with President Vladimir Putin.

The West has had to balance its sympathy for a nascent Belarusian pro-democracy movement with its concern that strong support would trigger a Russian-backed crackdown. US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun was due in Moscow for talks on Tuesday after meeting Tsikhanouskaya on Monday in Lithuania.

The crisis also threatens to hurt the finances of a country with only limited foreign currency reserves. The Belarus rouble fell to a new low against the euro, and there have been queues at exchange points as Belarusians try to buy hard currency.

