Teacher at Private Christian School in Indianapolis Charged with Child Seduction After Engaging in Sexual Acts with Teen Student at Church

An arrest warrant has been issued for a former kindergarten teacher at a private Christian school in northern Indianapolis, after she was charged with child seduction of a teenage student.

Torrie Lemon, 23, was charged by the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office on June 30 with two felony counts of child seduction as a care worker. On July 1, the Hamilton County judge issued a warrant for her arrest and set her bond at $15,000, according to court records.

Victim's Friend Found a Video of Lemon and the Student Kissing During a School Trip and Reported it to Another Teacher

The alleged abuse took place over several months in early 2025; however, authorities at Colonial Christian School were not aware about the misconduct until April 10, while the two were on a school trip in South Carolina, according to court documents obtained by IndyStar.

Lemon was present during the trip, acting as one of the school's chaperones, according to court documents. A friend of the female student was going through the student's phone when they found a video of Lemon and the student kissing in a hidden folder on the device. When the friend saw the video, they immediately informed a male teacher of the video.

Upon learning of this information, the male teacher confiscated the student's phone, informed the student's parents of the situation, dismissed Lemon from the school trip, and filed a report with the Indiana Department of Child Services and a South Carolina police department, according to court records.

Lemon, Victim Spent the Night Together in Teacher's Room During the School Trip

An officer with the Greenville Police Department had spoken with the student and Lemon about the video, and the two told the officer that they were "in a relationship," according to court records.

The student told the Greenville officer that she had "sexual" inappropriate messages with Lemon on her phone and that she had stayed in Lemon's room during the school trip. However, the student noted that "nothing sexual" had happened between the two.

The Greenville officer interviewed Lemon, where she explained that she "was having an inappropriate relationship with a student from her school" for a few months, according to court records.

Victim Said Sexual Encounters with Lemon Took Place at the Teacher's Apartment, in a Church and at the Student's House

On April 14, a detective with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department interviewed the student in hopes of learning how the alleged sexual misconduct started.

The student explained that she and Lemon started exchanging messages in January 2025 as friends but the messages then turned sexual, with the two eventually having sex in March 2025, according to court documents.

Upon further questioning, the detective learned that the two had sex at Lemon's on-campus apartment, in a church and at the student's house.



Victim's Mother Said She Considered Lemon as a 'Family Friend'

The detective then interviewed the student's mother, who explained that she had seen Lemon as a "family friend" and was "upset" after learning about the alleged sexual misconduct. The family had allowed Lemon to stay at their house on several occasions after she had moved to Indiana from New Hampshire, according to court documents.

She didn't believe Lemon had many friends in the state and invited her to hang out with her daughter at the family's Super Bowl party. Although she had noticed that the two's friendship had developed "quickly" over the next few months, she did not believe they had developed an intimate relationship.

However, in March, she had seen some text messages between the two that concerned her. The messages were things like, "I can't wait to see you," and "I saw you across the room and wanted to give you a hug," according to court documents. The mother said she confronted the two over the messages but was told that there was nothing inappropriate happening between the two.

The detective then asked the mother if they could take her daughter's phone for evidence; however, upon further investigation, police learned that most of the text between the student and Lemon had been permanently deleted.

Lemon Fired from the School in the Wake of the Allegations

On April 16, IMPD detectives attempted to get in contact with Lemon, but learned that she had moved back to New Hampshire.



On April 23, the case was transferred to the Fisher Police Department since the initial crime report had been filed in Hamilton County. Police also learned that Lemon had been dismissed from the school after academic officials learned of the allegations, according to court documents.

In her exit interview with the school's principal, she admitted to having an inappropriate relationship with a student and said that "it started with hugs, then longer hugs, then kissing, and then sexual acts."

On May 2, police were informed that the IMPD digital forensics unit could not recover most of the deleted data from the phone, but it was able to recover a few text messages between the two. Some of the messages read as "thank you for an amazing night and morning," and "I love you more than I can describe."

As of July 1, the Hamilton County prosecutor filed a warrant for her arrest and set her bond at $15,000.