Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are Engaged after Dating for Two Years as Singer Shows Off Sparkling Engagement Ring on Instagram

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged after dating for two years, the singer and athlete announced on Instagram Tuesday, confirming the news. "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married ," the couple captioned several photos of Kelce proposing to Swift in a joint post.

In one of the photos on Instagram, Kelce is seen proposing on one knee and presenting Swift with an engagement ring in a beautiful garden, accompanied by her song "So High School," which she wrote about the Kansas City Chiefs star. Swift also posted a close-up shot of her dazzling engagement ring, which features a square-oval diamond set in a gold bezel.

All Set to Take the Vow

The pop superstar looked ecstatic as she embraced and kissed her fiancé, with the couple posing for photos to celebrate their special milestone. The couple began dating in the summer of 2023, and fans have long speculated that Kelce might eventually propose.

In August 2024, NFL insider Adam Schefter sparked buzz when he playfully hinted during an "NFL Live" segment that the two were on their way to marriage.

That episode featured Laura Rutledge talking about Kelce's choice to co-own a 3-year-old racehorse named after Swift, jokingly referring to it as a "big purchase." "No, not an engagement ring, but it was Swift-adjacent," Rutledge said. "The Chiefs tight end [purchased] a racehorse named — wait for it — Swift Delivery."

Schefter quickly chimed in, asking why Rutledge assumed Kelce hadn't already purchased a ring and how she "knew that detail" — though she kept quiet on the matter.

Just weeks earlier, a source told Page Six that Kelce was already gearing up to propose and that an engagement was "coming soon."

All Well Planned

The news surfaced just days after attendees at a Morgan Wallen concert claimed they overheard the wife of a senior Chiefs executive talking about the couple's wedding plans. Back in December 2023, it was also reported that Kelce had already asked Swift's father Scott Swift's for her hand in marriage.

"Scott has been asked for his blessing and has wholeheartedly given it, and Travis has been talking to friends about a ring," a source close to Kelce told us at the time.

The next year, Swift fueled fresh engagement speculation when her hand appeared blurred in photos from the Eras Tour wrap party — and she later kept her fingers hidden under leather gloves during an NFL game in January.

In May, the Daily Mail reported that the couple's relationship would move to the next stage with a "front and center ... discussion" once Kelce ends his football career.

Pior to her high-profile romance with Kelce, the "Anti-Hero" singer briefly dated The 1975's frontman, Matty Healy. The two began dating in May 2023, but the relationship ended just a month later — though fans believe it heavily influenced many tracks on her album "The Tortured Poet's Department."

Another part of the record is believed to reflect her breakup with Joe Alwyn, whom she parted ways with in 2023 after more than six years together.