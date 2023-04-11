Taylor Swift-Joe Alwyn Breakup: 'Rough Patches', 'Differences in Personalities' Lead to Separation

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn reportedly decided to end their love story after six years due to "rough patches" and "differences in their personalities", a source shared. The source close to the American singer and the English actor said they were not the right pair for one another.

The insider said the Conversations with Friends actor and the Grammy winner always had rough patches. But they worked things out despite the differences in their personalities. So, their friends thought the former couple would rekindle their relationship after staying apart for some time.

"They've had rough patches before and always worked things out, so friends thought they would take some time apart but eventually come back together," the insider told People.

After dating for six years, Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn called it quits a few weeks ago. A source close to the former couple reportedly explained the reason for their split. The insider said the former celebrity couple had plenty in common and fell in love in a safe bubble. They got closer to each other while the singer was retreating from the world during Reputation.

Reason for Breakup

They were locked down together when the pandemic hit. It helped them continue growing their relationship in this insulated way. However, the English actor did not know his lover outside of that bubble. He did not like the limelight and emphasized his need for privacy.

"Joe has struggled with Taylor's level of fame and the attention from the public. The differences in their personalities have also become harder to ignore after years together. They've grown apart. Taylor didn't see them working out in the long run," the insider shared.

Regarding the impact of this breakup, the source said the former couple is friendly. The Lavender Haze musician does not see anything wrong with her former lover. They just grew apart. The singer is currently staying focused on her tour right now. There is still respect between them.

The former couple caught public attention for the first time in 2017. The followers of the former celebrity couple speculated that they secretly dated for months. According to their fans, the American singer and the English actor first crossed paths at the 2016 Met Gala.

Swift and Alwyn worked on ten songs together while they were in a relationship. Their collaboration projects include six songs on Folklore, three songs on Evermore, and a song on Midnights.