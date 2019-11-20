Four months after Universal dropped the first look of Cats, screen adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Weber's musical, the full-length trailer was launched on Tuesday, featuring Taylor Swift as the flirtatious Bombalurina. The musical is set to hit the theatres on Wednesday, Dec. 20.

The trailer received a mixed bag of reactions from the fans across the globe with some describing it as plain horror while others are seemingly too excited to watch.

Starring Taylor Swift, Oscar winning-Judi Dench and James Corden, the 1 minute 40 seconds long trailer, showcases the stars with their faces and bodies covered in computer-generated fur as they gyrate to the songs. The movie also stars Jennifer Hudson, Judi Dench, Ian McKellen and Idris Elba. Ever since the trailer was dropped, social media is abuzz with the reactions.

Demented dream ballet

One Twitter user described it as a "demented dream ballet". another wrote: "Taylor shimmying and her cat boobs shaking is truly the strangest and potentially creepiest thing I have seen."

"As soon as I saw @catsmovie gave the lady cats breasts, I should have assumed someone would shake them while dancing, but I still wasn't prepared for the reality of what that would look like," posted a fan on twitter.

"The Ring is a movie I think about a lot, because it effectively explains why I share things on Twitter. "Watch this thing that will kill you so that it does not kill me," said another.

Felt like watching another animation hentai

"I just watched the new Cats trailer on the bus & I felt like I was watching hentai," was the tweet from another.

"Ever since the cats movie trailer came out i can't look at my cat when he's facing away from me cuz i'm scared he'll have a human face."

Film critic Scott Mendelson tweeted: "The trailer is "appropriately terrifying and insane, like a drug-induced nightmare." However, I can't wait!"

One fan tweeted: "I've had nightmares less scary than the new cats trailer."

It has also scared one who wrote: "The Cats trailer was scary on my phone. Now I've seen it on the big screen and I want to go home."

Longest-running show on Broadway

With such a myriad of reactions, it is a wait and watch situation to decide upon fate of the film as it hit theatres on Dec. 20. Directed by Brit Oscar winner Tom Hooper, Cats is the first movie adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's superhit stage musical. It is based on TS Eliot's poems, and was first staged in 1981 and since then became the longest-running shows on both Broadway and London's West End.