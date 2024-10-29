Taylor Swift Suffers Major Stage Malfunction in New Orleans; Fans Applaud Her Pro Skills in Epic Recovery [Watch]

Taylor Swift faced a major stage malfunction during her final show at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday night. The pop icon was performing her song "Who's Afraid of Little Old Me" when her mirrored platform, affectionately dubbed the "Tayoomba" by fans, suddenly stopped working.

After the malfunction, Swift quickly adapted. She chose to continue singing on the ground and danced down the catwalk instead. Meanwhile, her backup dancers worked swiftly to remove the broken prop from the stage. This marked the first time Swift performed her song "Down Bad" without the "Tayoomba."

Fans took to social media to praise Swift for her professionalism during the unexpected incident. One user on X commented, "She played it off so well, I'm surprised this is the first time this has happened LOL!" Others called her a "seasoned professional," while another fan noted, "Not a beat was missed. This is amazing!"

Many fans appreciated Swift's ability to improvise. One fan remarked, "I think her walking rather than being levitated makes it even more raw and dramatic. But either way, it's powerful." Another user added, "The way she killed that, I wouldn't mind if it breaks again." Fans were impressed by her quick thinking, with one admirer describing her improvisation as "incredible."

The concert continued without a hitch, and Swift ended the night with her hit song "Karma." During her performance, she took a moment to acknowledge her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, after his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, won against the Las Vegas Raiders with a score of 27–20. "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me!" she sang, drawing cheers from the crowd.

This week, Swift will move on to perform at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis as part of her ongoing tour, The Eras Tour. This massive tour features 149 dates and has already grossed an impressive $1.93 billion.

The Pennsylvania-born star continues to attract attention, with 91.6 million monthly Spotify subscribers. She is set to conclude The Eras Tour in Vancouver on December 8. Despite the stage mishap, Swift's ability to engage her audience and deliver a memorable performance only adds to her reputation as one of the industry's leading artists.