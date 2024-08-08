Taylor Swift Concert Canceled After ISIS Terror Threat; 19-Year-Old Suspect Arrested with Chemical Substances at Home, Was planning Suicide Attack

Austrian authorities have disrupted an alleged terror plot aimed at Taylor Swift's Vienna concerts. Police arrested a 19-year-old man in Ternitz, approximately an hour from the concert venue, after discovering chemical substances in his home that could be linked to bomb-making. The discovery led to the evacuation of 60 households. Another suspect was detained in Vienna, and authorities suggest that more arrests may follow as the investigation broadens.

Both suspects are believed to have been radicalized online. The 19-year-old had reportedly pledged allegiance to ISIS's new leader last month. Islamic State (ISIS) sympathiser was arrested in was planning a suicide attack at a Taylor Swift concert in Vienna. The teen aimed to kill himself and a large number of people at the concert, the intelligence agency said.

The agency said that the teen told them that his intention was to carry out the attack using explosives and knives.

General Director for Public Security Franz Ruf noted the challenges posed by encrypted communications used by these individuals, complicating routine counter-terrorism efforts. Police Chief Gerhard Purstl revealed that specific plans were in place to target Swift's concerts.

The involvement of teenagers in terrorism is increasingly alarming. A recent study highlighted that nearly two-thirds of ISIS-linked arrests in Europe over the past nine months involved teenagers. Out of 58 suspects, 38 were aged between 13 and 19, with the number of planned attacks quadrupling since 2022.

Recent cases in Europe underline this disturbing trend. In Austria, a 14-year-old girl was arrested in May for plotting an attack with ISIS materials. Similar incidents were reported in France, Germany, and Switzerland, with teenagers planning or supporting terror activities.

Experts like Peter Neumann, a professor at King's College London, point to social media as a key tool for terrorist recruitment, particularly among young teenagers. These groups exploit algorithms to target vulnerable youth, who may be less likely to raise suspicion.

Despite initial plans to proceed, Taylor Swift's concerts in Vienna were ultimately canceled due to security concerns. Barracuda Music, the concert promoter, announced that all three scheduled shows were canceled to ensure everyone's safety. Tickets will be refunded within 10 business days. Swift was set to perform at the 50,000-capacity Ernst Happel Stadium as part of The Eras Tour.