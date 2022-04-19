Taylor Lorenz: WaPo Journalist Under Fire for Trying to 'Expose' Woman Behind 'Libs of TikTok' Account Weeks After Tearful Interview Over Online Harassment

Washington Post columnist Taylor Lorenz has drawn criticism after it appeared that she was trying to reveal the woman behind the Libs of TikTok account that is known for reposting videos posted by left-wing users on social media in an attempt to expose their "radicalism."

Gov. Ron DeSantis' press secretary Christina Pushaw shared an email she received from Lorenz seeking a comment from her over a story the newspaper was running about the woman behind the popular TikTok account.

"Hi Christina, I'm a tech reporter at the Washington Post," the email read. "We are running a story exposing the woman behind the "Libs of TikTok" account. Our story mentions your many interactions with the account and praise of it. If you'd like to comment please let me know within the next hour."

Far-right commentator Jack Posobiec also tweeted saying Lorenz reportedly showed up at the homes of family members of the woman behind the "Libs of Tiktok" account.



Lorenz Claimed She Suffered Severe PTSD Over Online Harassment

Earlier this month, Lorenz broke down in an MSNBC interviewaimed at detailing brutal harassment faced by female journalists. During the interview, she claimed she suffered "severe PTSD" from being a journalist after being on the receiving end of mean tweets.

"I have had to remove every single social tie. I have severePTSD from this. I contemplated suicide. It got really bad," she said as she cried.

"You feel like any little piece of information that gets out on you, will be used by the worst people on the internet to destroy your life, and it's so isolating..." Lorenz added.

After the segment aired, Lorenz slammed MSNBC over its handling of the interview. "If your segment or story on 'online harassment' leads to even worse online harassment for your subjects, you fâ€”ed up royally and should learn how to cover these things properly before ever talking about them again," Lorenz tweeted at the time.

Twitter Reactions

The email screenshot shared by Pushaw instantly sparked backlash on Twitter with many criticizing Lorenz for trying to doxx a woman, especially after crying over being a victim of online harassment.



"It takes a special kind of psychopath to cry on television over internet harassment and then dox the woman behind an anonymous Twitter account less than two weeks later," tweeted Greg Price, a political digital strategist.

"Surely not the same Taylor Lorenz who was crying like a child over online harassment? Amazing," YouTube personality Blair White commented.

Here are some of the other posts: