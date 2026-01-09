Taxi Driver Season 3 Episode 15: Everything We Know So Far

Taxi Driver season 3 episode 15 will air on SBS on Friday (January 9) at 9:50 PM KST. Kim Do Gi returns to the military in this chapter to uncover the truth about the mysterious death of his former special forces subordinate, Yoo Sun Ah. The newly released stills show him in his military uniform and combat gear.

The photos show Do Gi as a model soldier who is determined to uncover the truth about Sun Ah's death under mysterious circumstances. A photo shows Do Gi saluting, while another image shows him driving a military truck at night. The followers of this drama series are eagerly waiting to find out what lies ahead for their beloved character.

People in Korea can watch the penultimate episode of Taxi Driver season 3 on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other countries, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the historical fantasy romance drama on various online streaming platforms, such as Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of Taxi Driver Season 3:

US - 7:50 AM

Canada - 7:50 AM

Australia - 11:20 PM

New Zealand - 1:50 AM

Japan - 9:50 PM

Mexico - 6:50 AM

Brazil - 9:50 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:50 PM

India - 6:20 PM

Indonesia - 7:50 PM

Singapore - 8:50 PM

China - 8:50 PM

Europe - 1:50 PM

France - 1:50 PM

Spain - 1:50 PM

UK - 12:50 PM

South Africa - 2:50 PM

Philippines - 8:50 PM

The third season of this action-packed black comedy crime thriller drama series continues to follow the entire Rainbow Taxi team. It delivers an even more intense story than the previous seasons. The followers of this crime thriller series can expect to watch several action-packed scenes in the new season. According to the production team, the captivating elements of the series remain the same in this sequel. The producers added that the season will focus on an immersive storyline.

Screenwriter Oh Sang Ho wrote the script for this mini-series, and Kang Bo Seung directed it. The entire Rainbow Taxi team has returned for this season. Kim Eui Sung reprises his role as team leader Jang Sung Cheol, while Pyo Ye Jin returns as hacker Ahn Go Eun, and Jang Hyuk Jin is back as Choi Kyung Goo, along with Bae Yoo Ram as Park Jin Uhn, the resourceful engineering duo.