The 2025 SBS Drama Awards winners are announced by a star-studded lineup of celebrities through a live telecast from the SBS Prism Tower in Sangam-dong, Mapo-gu, Seoul, on Wednesday (December 31) at 8:50 PM KST. Comedian Shin Dong Yup will host the glittering evening in association with Chae Won Bin and Heo Nam Jun.
The nominees for the Grand Prize (Daesang) are Go Hyun Jung for Queen Mantis, Han Ji Min for Love Scout, Yoon Kye Sang for The Winning Try, Lee Je Hoon for Taxi Driver 3, and Park Hyung Sik for Buried Hearts. Find out who took home the 2025 SBS Drama Awards Grand Prize (Daesang), which is being announced live online on Wednesday (December 31).
Meanwhile, the nominees for the Best Couple Award are Han Ji Min and Lee Jun Hyuk for Love Scout, Park Hyung Sik and Hong Hwa Yeon for Buried Hearts, Yook Sungjae and Kim Ji Yeon for The Haunted Palace, Ha Yoo Joon and Park Ji Hu for Spring of Youth, Choi Woo Shik and Jung So Min for Would You Marry Me, and Jang Ki Yong and Ahn Eun Jin for Dynamite Kiss.
2025 SBS Drama Awards Complete Winners List
Grand Prize (Daesang)
- Go Hyun Jung for Queen Mantis
- Han Ji Min for Love Scout
- Yoon Kye Sang for The Winning Try
- Lee Je Hoon for Taxi Driver 3
- Park Hyung Sik for Buried Hearts
Best Couple
- Han Ji Min and Lee Jun Hyuk for Love Scout
- Park Hyung Sik and Hong Hwa Yeon for Buried Hearts
- Yook Sungjae and Kim Ji Yeon for The Haunted Palace
- Ha Yoo Joon and Park Ji Hu for Spring of Youth
- Choi Woo Shik and Jung So Min for Would You Marry Me
- Jang Ki Yong and Ahn Eun Jin for Dynamite Kiss
Director's Award
Top Excellence in Acting Awards
Best Actor in a Miniseries Genre/Action Drama
Best Actress in a Miniseries Genre/Action Drama
Best Actor in a Multi-Season Series
Best Actress in a Multi-Season Series
Best Actor in a Miniseries Human/Fantasy Drama
Best Actress in a Miniseries Human/Fantasy Drama
Lifetime Achievement Award
SBS Drama of the Year
Excellence in Acting Awards
Best Actor in a Miniseries Genre/Action Drama
Best Actress in a Miniseries Genre/Action Drama
Best Actor in a Miniseries Human/Fantasy Drama
Best Actress in a Miniseries Human/Fantasy Drama
Best Actor in a Multi-Season Series
Best Actress in a Multi-Season Series
Supporting Awards
Best Supporting Actor in a Miniseries Genre/Action Drama
Best Supporting Actress in a Miniseries Genre/Action Drama
Best Supporting Actor in a Multi-Season Series
Best Supporting Actress in a Multi-Season Series
Best Supporting Actor in a Miniseries Human/Fantasy Drama
Best Supporting Actress in a Miniseries Human/Fantasy Drama
Special Acting Award
Best New Actor
- Kim Dan for The Winning Try
- Kim Mu Jun for Dynamite Kiss
- Cha Woo Min for Buried Hearts
- Ha Yu Jun for Spring of the Four Seasons
Best New Actress
Youth Awards
Best Young Actor
Best Young Actress
Popularity Awards
Best Couple Award
Best Teamwork Award
Best Performance Award
Scene Stealer Award