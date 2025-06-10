Tastefully Yours Ending, Episode 10 (Finale) Preview and Spoilers

Tastefully Yours episode 10 will feature a fierce battle between Han Beom Woo and Han Sun Woo to win the Ultimate Diamant competition program. The followers of this ENA drama are eagerly waiting to watch the final result of this showdown to be crowned as the best three-star restaurant. This chapter is sure to keep viewers on the edge of their seats till the end. It could take the audience through an emotional rollercoaster ride.

The K-drama will return with its last episode on ENA on Tuesday (June 10) at 10:00 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the ending of this romantic comedy-drama on TV or stream it on various online platforms. K-drama fans from countries including the US, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, India, China, Canada, and the UK can watch the eighth of this romance drama with subtitles on Netflix.

Here are the International Air Timings of Tastefully Yours Episode 10:

US - 9:00 am

Canada - 9:00 am

Australia - 11:00 pm

New Zealand - 1:00 am

Japan - 10:00 pm

Mexico - 7:00 am

Brazil - 10:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:00 pm

India - 6:30 pm

Indonesia - 8:00 pm

Singapore - 9:00 pm

China - 9:00 pm

Europe - 3:00 pm

France - 3:00 pm

Spain - 3:00 pm

UK - 2:00 pm

South Africa - 3:00 pm

Philippines - 9:00 pm

Tastefully Yours Episode 10 Preview and Spoilers

The chapter will feature a fierce competition between Han Beom Woo, Jang Young Hye, and Han Sun Woo. The newly released stills show Jin Myung Sook, Shin Choon Seung, and Han Beom Woo preparing for the competition with Mo Yeon Joo's recipe. The viewers are curious to know if Mo Yeon Joo will return and help her team win the battle.

Cast member Kang Ha Neul described this mini-series as a drama that blends several flavors with fancy cuisine, delicious taste, the charms of characters, the taste of love and growth. Meanwhile, actress Go Min Si said the show shares comfort and warmth while following four individuals with inexperience in their own respective fields. They meet one another and help each other.

"Tastefully Yours is a drama that's like Jeonju jjajang soup. It's a taste that you thought you knew but weren't actually familiar with—a drama that seems familiar, but is actually full of new and unexpected feelings. A highlight of the drama is the chemistry between the characters, who wind up forging relationships through the medium of food," Kim Shin Rok shared.