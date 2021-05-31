Joe Lara, a star of the 90s television series Tarzan: The Epic Adventures, has died in the plane crash that killed six others, including his wife Gwen Shamblin Lara, a diet guru and founder of the Remnant Fellowship Church. Joe Lara was aboard the small Cessna C501 private jet carrying five other people apart from his celebrity wife.

The aircraft crashed into Percy Priest Lake near Smyrna, Tennessee, after it took off from a nearby airport at about 11 AM on Saturday, May 29. According to FAA records, the small aircraft had been registered to JL&GL Productions LP on March 2, 2020.

Joe Lara became a certified commercial pilot a year before the horrific accident.

How did Joe Lara and Gwen Shamblin Lara's plane crash?

Joe Lara and his wife's private jet plunged 2,900 feet when it crashed into the lake in Tennessee. Moreover, the air traffic control audio revealed how the cockpit alarm sounded before the tragic plane crash, according to reports.

Dive teams have recovered the human remains of the passengers aboard the crashed aircraft and its debris.

Where were Joe Lara and Gwen Shamblin Heading?

Reportedly, Joe Lara and Gwen were among the seven deceased after the private jet bound for Palm Beach International Airport in Florida crashed into the lake. Brandon Hannah, Gwen and Joe Lara, David L. Martin, Jennifer J. Martin, Jessica Walters, and Jonathan Walters were the passengers on the Cessna C501 small aircraft.

Joe Lara and Gwen Shamblin Marriage

Joe Lara was born William Joseph in San Diego, California, on October 2, 1962. The actor's life was cut short at 58 years old due to the Tennessee plane crash. He tied the knot on August 18, 2018, to Gwen Shamblin Lara, the founder of the Remnant Fellowship Church.

While Gwen Shamblin Lara is Joe Lara's first wife, it's not the same for the founder of the controversial church group. Joe Lara's wife was earlier married to David Shamblin, with whom she shares two children.

Joe Lara As "Tarzan" on TV

Joe Lara is best known for playing "Tarzan" in the television series Tarzan: The Epic Adventures, from 1996 to 1997. The show only focused on the character of Young Tarzan and ran for just one season.

Joe Lara also played the lead role in the TV movie "Tarzan In Manhattan." The actor was also a martial artist. He appeared in the 1993 film American Cyborg: Steel Warrior and its sequel Steel Frontier in the year 1995.

Joe Lara's Net Worth

According to reports, the TV Tarzan's estimated net worth is between $ 1million and $5 million.