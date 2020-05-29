Tarsha Whitmore has left her fans stunned with another Instagram update. The stunner made heads turn in a sexy netted outfit in her new photo, which has taken the internet by storm. According to the diva's official Instagram handle, the sizzling photo has managed to rack up above 19,500 likes and views within a short period since it was uploaded online.

Moreover, this isn't a new experience for Tarsha's fans online. The diva often managed to drive her fans crazy with sultry updates. Tarsha wore a rainbow-colored radiant bikini dress in her latest upload on Instagram in which she looked drop-dead gorgeous.

Tarsha Set the Internet on Fire

Earlier, the diva donned a sexy neon thong bikini swimsuit while she mounted a jet ski making her fans go gaga. The photo grabbed millions of eyeballs from all over the world. Tarsha loves flaunting her tanned figure on the internet and she seems to be unstoppable when it comes to making headlines for her sexy photos and hot videos.

In her latest social media update, Tarsha is seen flaunting her cleavage while she also gives a sultry gaze at the camera lens in the sun-kissed photo. The young modeling sensation looked smoking hot in the photo that has already left fans' hearts racing.

Australian Bombshell is Very Active on Instagram

The Aussie bombshell daringly shares scandalous eye-popping images on her official social media handles to captivate millions of fans worldwide. She's one of the most popular Instagram model celebrities that have almost a million fans following her on the photo-sharing platform.

Apart from her modeling assignments, Tarsha keeps her fans entertained with updates from her day to day life activities. Recently, the 19-year-old hottie took to her official handle to post a sizzling beachside picture where she's seen enjoying the sun during the COVID-19 lockdown period. Well, Tarsha knows how to keep her fans busy with her sultry social media updates.

Check out some sizzling photos of Australian bombshell Tarsha Whitmore here: