Tampa Woman Battered 4-Year-Old Son to Death, Used Make-Up to Cover Up Bruises

A Tampa woman was arrested for murder on Monday, two days after her 4-year-old son reportedly died with injuries consistent with abuse.

Araiyah Hudson, 36, has been charged with first-degree murder while engaged in child abuse.

Hudson Claimed Her Son Choked on Potato Chips and Water, Medical Exam Found Child Died of Blunt Force Trauma

On Saturday, 29th June, Hudson told first responders that her son choked on potato chips and water, as reported by Bay News 9. Emergency personnel tried performing CPR on the boy but pronounced him dead at the scene.

According to a news release, officers found evidence of abuse, and a medical exam revealed injuries and internal bleeding. The exam concluded that the young boy died from blunt force trauma to the head and torso.

Hudson Used Tinted Make-Up to Hide Bruises on Boy's Face

Tampa police said Hudson tried to cover up what happened by putting makeup on the boy's face, according to the press release.

According to WFLA, Hudson's 9-year-old son told police that Hudson kicked his slain brother in the stomach and slammed his head into a wall. The boy reportedly also claimed his brother was nearly unconscious after the beating.

Hudson's son allegedly then told police that Hudson often hit the slain boy on his mouth, buttocks, and scrotum with a shoe. An autopsy stated that Hudson's son had a swollen brain, impact marks on his head, a laceration on his liver, contusions on his intestines, and 150ml of blood in his stomach.

WFLA reported that Hudson's two surviving children are with their fathers, who did not live in the home where the slaying occurred. Husdon was taken to the Orient Road Jail.