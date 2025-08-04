Tampa High School's New Principal Arrested, Charged with Cocaine Possession, DUI

The new principal of Leto High School was arrested Saturday morning and is facing charges of driving under the influence and possession of cocaine.

In a press release, the City of Temple Terrace said officers were conducting speed checks on East Fowler Avenue near 60th Street when they caught 40-year-old Scott Hazlett driving 15 miles per hour over the speed limit.

Temple Terrace police said their officer noticed signs of impairment, conducted a field sobriety test and determined he was driving drunk. During a search of his car, the officers said they found a bag of white powdery substance, which turned out to be cocaine.

Hazlett was Hired as the School's Principal Just Last Month

Hazlett had only recently hired to be the principal after serving in the district since 2007. Last month, Hillsborough County Public Schools posted an article online and made a post on X, congratulating him on becoming the new principal of Leto.

However, after the arrest, HCPS issued the following statement, "He has served in the district since 2007 and is currently on administrative leave following the recent charges. These allegations are deeply concerning, and we appreciate the prompt response from law enforcement. We understand the impact this may have on our students and staff, and we remain committed to providing them with the appropriate support during this time."

Jail records show Hazlett was released from jail after posting his $3500 bond, Saturday night.