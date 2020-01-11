Tammy Hembrow, the Australian bombshell who is known for her sexy figure has shared a latest video on her official Instagram handle, which has created a buzz. In the Instagram video, the diva is seen flaunting her curvy hot figure with three different tattoos on her hands and a flower which she used for her hair style. Tammy gave sultry expressions in front of the camera that that sent temperatures soaring.

Tammy Hembrow shares sultry poolside video

Tammy shared the video along with a caption that read, "Tell me again" and added a flower emoji. Well seems the diva is a teaser tempting her fans to say sweet things about her on the social media. On the other hand, several of her Instagram followers said that she looked cute while one among them wrote, "Tammy your glowing". Meanwhile, fans are not shy showering some love on the diva through her official Instagram handle.

The gorgeous diva often dazzles her 10.5 million followers on Instagram by sharing some of the hottest and super sexy photos and videos of herself. And with this sizzling new post, the Australian beauty seems to set the internet on fire. Tammy looked stunning in the video captured in front the pool.

The video has been watched more than 500,000 times and has already garnered almost a million likes and is still counting. Hundreds of Tammy's fans have bombarded the comment section of her post.

The 25-year-old Australian beauty made heads turn with her sizzling figure in a two piece pink bikini. The diva is known to be a fitness enthusiast who has a huge Instagram fan base of 10 million following her on the social media platform.

Tammy Hembrow has a 3-year-old son Wolf, and a 2-year-old daughter Saskia with her ex-fiance, Reece Hawkins. The two broke up in June 2018 and Hembrow is yet again single.