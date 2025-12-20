Tamil Nadu Lab Assistant Who Died of Snakebite was Killed by Sons Who Took Out Rs 3 Crore Insurance Policy in His Name

A father believed to have died of a snakebite in the village of Podaturpet was killed in an elaborate plot orchestrated by his two sons, say police.

On Oct 22, E P Ganesan, 56, a lab assistant at a govt girls' higher secondary school in Podaturpet, was found dead at his house.

Based on a complaint lodged by his son Mohanraj, 26, the Podaturpet police registered a case of unnatural death, initially viewing the death as an accidental snake bite.

However, a sinister plot began to unravel after an insurance company flagged serious doubts over the claims submitted by the family, citing suspicious conduct by the sons of the deceased.

Ganesan was Bitten by Two Snakes Within a Week; Multiple Loans and Insurance Policies were Taken Disproportionate to Income Sources

Ganesan was bitten by a cobra a week before he was found dead. Then, neighbours had rushed him to hospital and saved his life. The second time, the snake was a krait and it had bitten Ganesan on the neck. There was also a delay in shifting him to hospital.

Investigators found that Ganesan's family had availed of multiple loans and taken several high-value insurance policies valued at ₹3 crore, which were disproportionate to their known sources of income.

IG, north zone, Asra Garg, and SP, Tiruvallur, Vivekananda Shukla, ordered the formation of a special investigation team on Dec 6. SP Shukla told the Times of India that the unusual insurance coverage raised suspicion about the true cause of death.

Victim's Sons Arranged Venomous Snakes to Bite Him and Staged the Death

Police studied the call records and money transactions of the sons and uncovered a chilling tale. Ganesan's sons, Mohanraj, 26, and Hariharan, 27, employed at a private firm, had plotted to murder their father to claim the insurance payout.

To execute the plan, they took the help of their friend G Balaji, 28, who in turn contacted B Prashanth, 35, S Dinakaran, 43, and G Naveenkumar, 27, of Manavur village. They arranged venomous snakes and staged the incident, police said.

An investigating officer said in the first attempt, a cobra had been made to bite the deceased on his leg while he was asleep. He was rushed to hospital then by neighbours and was stabilized. Undeterred, the second time the conspirators procured a krait, whose poison acts even faster, and ensured it bit Ganesan on the neck in the early hours of Oct 22. After the bite, the snake was killed inside the house.

Accused Claimed the Village was Infested with Snakes

Police said they found an unexplained delay in shifting the victim to hospital, strengthening the suspicion that the crime was premeditated. Investigators grew suspicious about the two snake bite incidents within a span of a week; the accused claimed the village was infested with snakes.

Detailed analysis of the call records of the two sons and scrutiny of unusual financial transactions of ₹2 lakh, linked them to four other accused. So far, six accused—the two sons and four accomplices—have been arrested, and further investigation is underway.