Tamika Sueann-Rose Chesser: Australian Reality TV Star Who Decapitated Boyfriend Charged as Cops Still Searching for Missing Head

An Australian reality TV star was arrested in a "catatonic state" after allegedly decapitating her boyfriend — with investigators still desperately trying to find out the missing head to help give closure to his grieving family.

Tamika Sueann-Rose Chesser, 34, a former "Beauty and the Geek Australia" contenstant, was charged with murder two days after police found the burned and dismembered body of her 39-year-old beau, Julian Story, lying on the bathroom floor of a Port Lincoln apartment, according to The Telegraph. Officers made the disturbing find on June 17 while responding to reports of a minor fire at the home. However, the motive for the victim's murder is still unclear.

Killed and Disposed Head

"I can tragically say that we have not recovered the head of Julian Story," Detective Superintendent Darren Fielke told reporters Friday. "I can only imagine, and I want you to imagine, the grief this news is causing Julian's family.

"Recovering Julian's head to return it to his family so they can have a peaceful outcome, have a funeral and lay him to rest is a really important aspect for us."

Authorities also shared surveillance video and photos showing a woman, believed to be Chesser, dressed entirely in black and walking with three dogs through a city in southern Australia.

The footage, which does not show the woman's face, was recorded just hours after the brutal murder, which investigators believe occurred around midnight on June 17.

"I'm appealing to local residents to review CCTV or dash cam footage which they may have, which may assist the investigation," Fielke said.

Arrested and Slapped with Charges

The model and actress was arrested after police found her in the backyard of the crime scene in a "catatonic and non-responsive state," according to court documents obtained by the outlet.

The former reality TV contestant also faces charges for improperly disposing of human remains and for assaulting a law enforcement officer.

"This is not her," Chesser's concerned sister, Kiya-May, told Daily Mail Australia, adding that her accused sister has endured "a life of trauma and abuse" that has "fried her brain."

"She would never do these things."

Chesser, who was initially denied bail, is reportedly being held under a mental health detention order.

She is scheduled to appear in court for a committal hearing in December.