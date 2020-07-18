Tamar Braxton was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital after reports of a "possible suicide attempt" on Thursday night. The musician and reality television star was staying in a Los Angeles hotel where she was found unconscious in her room on late Thursday night by her boyfriend David Adefeso. As per reports, she is currently stable but still unconscious.

Police received a distress call from David who told about Tamar's condition, following which she was taken to the hospital. Initial reports claim that she attempted suicide by consuming prescription pills in large quantities. Investigations are on and the exact reason behind the attempted suicide is yet to be known.

Overdose of Prescription Pills

Tamar was staying with boyfriend Adefeso at the Ritz Carlton in downtown LA. It was David who found her 'unresponsive' and called 911 to inform that Tamar had been drinking and had consumed an unknown amount of prescription pills. LAPD later confirmed that they had received an emergency call around 9.45 pm about a 43-year-old woman found unconscious in her hotel room.

According to The Blast, Adefeso also called the ambulance crew to the scene after which Tamar was rushed to the hospital. A spokesperson for Braxton told The Blast: "Tamar has had a very tough and emotional day – more information will be coming in the next few days. Please pray for her." Officers are waiting for Tamar to regain consciousness for further investigation

What Forced Her to Attempt Suicide?

The incident occurred after Braxton and Adefeso's Coupled & Quarantined YouTube show got postponed. The show was to be launched this week but reportedly got canceled as Tamar wasn't feeling well and was depressed.

Tamar and Adefeso made a joint announcement that they won't be able to upload the YouTube clip. "Hello Ya'll Unfortunately, Your girl Tamar is under the weather today and not feeling well so we need to postpone today's show (Don't worry it's not COVID) We're sad because we had a great show lined up for you today, but next week's show is going to be even bigger and better. so sorry for the inconvenience, we know many of you look forward to the show every week. we'll make it up to you next week," the message read.

However, it's still unknown what went wrong that the couple had to decide on postponing their YouTube show. In fact, she was active on Instagram four hours before the incident.

Tamar, who is the sister of singer-songwriter Toni Braxton, has four albums to her credit, the most recent being 'Bluebird of Happiness' (2017). However, it was reality TV that gave her more fame. She won the US version of 'Celebrity Big Brother' in 2019 and was also part of the reality series 'Braxton Family Values' and as a host on talk show 'The Real'.