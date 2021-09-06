Taliban Militants Shoot Dead Pregnant Policewoman in front of Husband, Children in Door-to-Door Execution, Remove Her Brain [GRAPHIC]

A pregnant policewoman has been shot dead by Taliban militants in front of her husband and children in a door-to-door execution, according to witnesses.

The victim, identified as Banu Negar, was killed at her home in Firozkoh, the capital of Afganistan's Ghor province, as reported by BBC. According to the family, she was eight months pregnant when she was killed.

Details of the incident are scarce as witnesses fear retribution if they speak out. However, BBC cited three sources who told the outlet that Taliban insurgents beat and shot Negar dead in front of her family on Saturday, Sept. 4. Negar was a police officer and worked at a local prison.

Relatives noted that three gunmen arrived at the house on Saturday and searched it before tying members of the family up. The intruders were heard speaking Arabic, a witness said.

Negar's Son: Taliban Militants Removed My Mother's Brain

Local news outlet Aamaj News shared graphic images showing blood splattered on a wall in the former of a room and a body with a heavily disfigured face. Warning: The following images are graphic in nature. Viewer discretion is advised.

Negar's son also said in a video interview that the Taliban militants took his mother's brain out after her brutal execution.

Taliban Denies Killing Negar

The Taliban told the BBC they had no involvement in Negar's death and are investigating the incident. "We are aware of the incident and I am confirming that the Taliban have not killed her, our investigation is ongoing," spokesman Zabiullah Mujaheed said.

He added that the Taliban had already announced an amnesty for people who worked for the previous administration, and put Negar's murder down to "personal enmity or something else."

Negar's killing comes amid increasing reports of escalating incidents of repression and brutality against women in the war-torn country despite the Taliban portraying themselves as more tolerant than their reputation suggests since seizing control on Aug. 15.

The Taliban continues to stress that women's rights will be respected. However, reports are emerging of a new dress code and classes being segregated by gender at universities. On Saturday, a demonstration by dozens of women in Kabul turned violent after Taliban militants started beating up the protestors as they marched towards the presidential palace, as reported by CNN.