Taliban Insurgents Had Sex with Dead Bodies, Reveals Afghan Woman Who Fled Country

A woman who has come over to India from Afghanistan has revealed that Taliban insurgents had had sex with dead bodies.

The woman, identified as Muskan by Indian news outlet News18, said she worked in the police force in Afghanistan and fled the country due to fear of the Taliban.

Taliban Fighters Raped Dead Bodies



Muskan, who now lives in India's capital of New Delhi, revealed that Taliban either picked up women from each family or shot them to satiate their desires. She added that they even raped dead bodies and had no regard for whether the person was dead or alive.

She continued that any woman who worked for the government suffered a terrible fate. Therefore, she left her job and escaped from the country because her life was in danger. She noted that she received several warnings when she was in Afghanistan and there was not only a threat to her life but her family as well.

"When we were there, we received numerous warnings. If you go to work, you are under threat, your family is under threat. After one warning, they would stop giving any warning," Muskan told the outlet. "They rape dead bodies too. They don't care whether the person is dead or alive... Can you imagine this?"

Another Afghan woman who migrated to India in 2018 said the Taliban had shot her father because he worked for the police and her uncle because he worked as a doctor for the Afghan army.

Taliban Rape Gangs Went Door-to-Door Hunting for Sex Slaves

Last week, there were reports claiming that after seizing control of Afghanistan the Taliban was operating rape gangs that targeted children as young as 12 to convert them into sex slaves.

Jihadist commanders are reportedly ordering imams in areas they have captured to bring them lists of unmarried women aged from 12 to 45 for their soldiers to marry because they view them as 'qhanimat' or 'spoils of war' - to be divided up among the victors, as reported by Daily Mail.

Over the last week, scenes of chaos have unfolded at Kabul's airport as desperate crowds of Afghans and Western nationals attempt to flee the country from the Taliban's regime.

Lisa Nandy, Shadow Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs in the United Kingdom, said on Saturday that her office has received reports that fleeing Afghans, including women and families with children, who are attempting to leave the country are being shot at, beaten and raped by Taliban fighters.

Taliban Impose Harsh Restrictions on Women

Despite promising to uplhold women's rights and a vow to respect women, Taliban insurgents imposed harsh new restrictions them, prohibiting women from leaving the house without male chaperones and forcing them to wear the all-covering burqa, the Wall Street Journal reported.

A senior Taliban figure also ordered that all women over the age of 15 and widows younger than 40 should be married to the insurgent fighters after the group took the Rustaq district of the northern province of Takhar in late June, the report said.