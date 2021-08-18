Taliban Fighters Shoot Dead Woman For Not Wearing Veil in Public - Report

An Afghan woman was mercilessly killed by the Taliban terrorists in Takhar province of northern Afghanistan on Tuesday for not adhering to the Sharia law, according to reports. The woman was believed to be out in public without a head covering, according to a Fox News report.

The incident occurred the same day Taliban leaders vowed to honor women's rights and ease the restrictions on them.

Reports stated that the woman's body was found lying in a pool of blood after being shot by a group of Taliban militants. The incident occurred amid the insurgents' propaganda that the new dispensation will honor women's rights.

Sharia Law

After the Taliban's rapid takeover of the country, it has pledged to bring the Sharia law for women within Afghanistan with much more modesty and lenience, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a press conference. He also claimed to offer amnesty to the Afghan officials who had previously worked for the US government.

During the 1996 2001 Taliban rule, women's freedoms were harshly curtailed in Afghanistan, banning them from schools and workplaces, confining them to their homes, preventing them from going out without a male company, and imposing strict dress codes. Such harsh enforcements were devastating and dreadful for them.

However, in the recent press conference, the Taliban leaders have urged women and girls to return to the offices and schools and encouraged them to wear hijabs, instead of burqas, the Associated Press reported. The women will be provided equal rights in education and work and protection from violence.

The leaders also confirmed that they won't be intervening in the evacuation operations lead by the US government to rescue their officers and allies from the country.

Taliban Fighters Continue Violence

On the other hand, contradicting the vows, the Taliban militants were reported to be openly firing at the people in Kabul airport who were trying to escape the country and strolling through the cities beating civilians and searching for people who had helped the US and its allies.

President Ashraf Ghani fled the country amid the chaos on 15th August, followed by Ajmal Ahmady, the Acting Governor of Da Afghanistan Bank. Later, Taliban insurgents were seen posing inside the presidential palace.