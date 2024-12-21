Taleb A: Saudi Arabian Doctor Who Crashed Into German Christian Market Killing Four Is Anti-Islamist Who Fled His Country in 2016

The Saudi Arabian doctor arrested for the horrific and deadly car attack at a Christmas market in Germany has been identified as an anti-Islam activist, according to reports. The man, named Taleb A. in a report by The Guardian, fled Saudi Arabia in 2006 seeking refuge in Germany and was granted official refugee status in 2016.

The 50-year-old left Saudi Arabia due to opposition to its Islamic government and eventually settled in Bernburg. There, Taleb A worked as a doctor and psychotherapist after receiving permanent status, according to the Wall Street Journal. He was a well-known figure in the Saudi community in Germany, advocating for women's rights and opposing Islam.

Left Country Opposing Islamic Government

Taleb A managed a website and social media platforms focused on promoting these causes. On his website, he advised potential refugees to avoid Germany, claiming the government was overly tolerant of radical Islam.

The man also shared pro-Israel content following the October 7 terror attack and expressed support for Germany's right-wing anti-immigration party, AfD, according to The Wall Street Journal.

In social media posts leading up to the attack, the suspect criticized the German government, accusing it of encouraging the Islamization of the country and claiming he was being censored for his opinions, the report said.

Taleb A. is accused of plowing his car into a crowded Christmas market in Magdeburg, killing at least four people, including a child, and injuring dozens more in what authorities suspect was a terrorist attack.

According to The Guardian, police operations are still underway in both Magdeburg and Bernburg, where the suspect resides.

This incident comes just one day after the anniversary of the 2016 Berlin Christmas market attack, which left 12 dead and 56 injured, marking the most devastating terrorist attack in Germany's history.

Chaotic Scene

German broadcaster MDR reported that a potential explosive device was inside the vehicle, but authorities later confirmed that no such device was found. Although official reports say that four people, including a child, lost their lives, local media outlets claim the death toll stands at 11.

According to Bild, the vehicle was driven "at least 400 meters (1,300 feet) through the Christmas market," per a police spokesperson.

Emergency responders, who have set up temporary treatment tents at the scene, said that at least 15 people sustained serious injuries. Local officials confirmed that roughly 100 firefighters from seven fire brigades and 50 rescue personnel were dispatched to the area.

Disturbing video footage, deemed too graphic to share, shows the dark car barreling into the packed crowd, leaving numerous people sprawled on the ground. Within moments, countless attendees can be seen fleeing in panic. Separate footage captures children crying as small groups gather around the injured in attempts to assist them.

One witness told the German newspaper Mitteldeutsche Zeitung that the market resembled a "war zone." Another recounted that the car crashed into an area filled with families in the market's "fairytale section."

Local police announced on X that a large-scale operation was underway, promising further updates soon. The Magdeburg Christmas market, located near Magdeburg Town Hall and the River Elbe, was closed by organizers after the tragedy. They also urged people to vacate the city center.

A city spokesperson revealed that all hospitals were preparing for a mass casualty event. Magdeburg University Hospital reported treating 10 to 20 patients and bracing for more.