The Tale Of Lady Ok Episode 3: How to Watch, Preview, Spoilers, and More 

The Tale Of Lady Ok episode 3 will not air on JTBC TV on Saturday (December 7) at 10:30 PM KST. The historical fantasy thriller drama is taking a short hiatus for the special news coverage of the dramatic political turmoil in South Korea. According to the production team, the third chapter telecast has been rescheduled for Sunday (December 8). People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online platforms.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Kocowa.

The Tale Of Lady Ok is a historical romance drama. It follows runaway slave Goo Deok Yi. It narrates the title character's survival con game as she fakes everything, including her husband. The mini-series features Lim Ji Yeon, Choo Young Woo, Yeonwoo, and Kim Jae Won. It premiered on JTBC on Saturday (November 30) at 10:30 PM KST.

Here is everything about The Tale Of Lady Ok episode 3, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

The historical romance drama will air its next episode on JTBC TV on Sunday (December 8) at 10:30 PM KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online platforms. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, and Australia, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Kocowa.

Here are the International Air Timings of The Tale Of Lady Ok Episode 3:

US - 9:30 AM

Canada - 9:30 AM

Australia - 11:30 PM

New Zealand - 1:30 PM

Japan - 10:30 PM

Mexico - 7:30 AM

Brazil - 10:30 AM

Saudi Arabia - 4:30 PM

India - 7:00 PM

Indonesia - 8:30 PM

Singapore - 9:30 PM

China - 9:30 PM

Europe - 3:30 PM

France - 3:30 PM

Spain - 3:30 PM

UK - 2:30 PM

South Africa - 3:30 PM

Philippines - 9:30 PM

Preview and Spoilers

The Tale Of Lady Ok episode 3 promotional stills show fake Ok Tae Young embracing herself as a noblewoman. The female lead wouldn't only look like an aristocratic family. She would adapt to the lifestyle of a wealthy lady. The character would use her powers to protect fellow handmaids.

This chapter will feature romantic tension between Ok Tae Young and Cheon Seung Hwi. According to the production team, viewers can expect drama and mystery. The producers teased an intriguing twist with the arrival of Seong Yoon Gyeom. Choo Young Woo will portray the character, who resembles the male lead.

"1 point for the viewers to fill is to watch the chemistry between the onscreen couple. It was my first time working with Choo Young Woo. Although we both faced the challenge of portraying multiple personas, we filmed with consideration for each other. I received help from him, and we worked hard to embody our characters," the actor shared.