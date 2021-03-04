TABANK: One Stop Crypto Ecosystem for All Needs Ecommerce, Wallet, Exchanges Crypto, Social network app Inbox

is relevantly new with innovative and creating a crypto ecosystem for all your needs like dapp in ecommerce,wallet, exchange crypto, lending P2P on Tab Wallet services for online payment, and investment solutions, all in one digital platform

TABANK is a global online bank that provides solutions that are safe and easy to use while being sustainable to the changing needs of the people and the economy. TABANK is rooted in the philosophy of maximizing the profits of the clients' investment by suggesting opportunities that do the same.

The solutions offered by TABANK include Diversified financial products with stable and assured profits. Along with official currency based services, the bank also offers digital and crypto wallet products and services too.

The bank ensures high protection on investments and deposits based on the safest and smartest security program, the blockchain.

The vision and mission statement of TABANK falls under the category of providing user and employee solutions based on pairing and feedback.

In their words, "Our mission is to become the leading global online digital bank. We create SUSTAINABLE VALUE for our customers. We are working to create an alternative, scalable, secure, transparent, efficient, inclusive and equitable financial system for all".

TABANK's app is the one stop in the digital platform that offers vivid financial services related to e-commerce, cryptocurrency exchange, p2p, crypto wallet and many more with an added social network. One can forget travelling to get to the bank building to get work done as TABANKS new app brings the entire banking services to one's pocket.

It does not compromise when it comes to the value of money. Especially in this pandemic struck economy, when many are trying to make a living out of small businesses, TABANK is there to maximize the profits of the investors with their free money.

The platform has a goal and a mission to connect 36,000,000 members with its service both online and offline. The customers of TABANK will not only be people with banking needs but also business people and other passionate investors from different fields such as real estate, hotel, tourism, e-commerce and so on. It also includes people from other fields of investment, media, utility service industries and entertainment industry.

The new global bank with an innovative approach connects bank's partners and members, joining them together on the basis of rational approaches of Heart, Vision, Smart, and Love. Both the partners and members share the same goals, dreams and ambitions and work together to make it come true.