T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Full Schedule, Venues, Timings and How to Watch the Matches Online in Your Country

The 9th edition of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will begin on June 2 when co-hosts USA face Canada at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, Texas. For the first time in the tournament's 17-year history, 20 teams will compete, with associate nations having the potential to upset Test-playing nations amid the evolving dynamics of the game's shortest format.
The first stage of the Men's T20 World Cup will be hosted in both the West Indies and the USA, while the second round, known as the Super 8, will be held entirely in the Caribbean nations. Here's all you need to know about the men's T20 World Cup 2024.
PLAYING FORMAT AND GROUPS
In the first round, 20 teams will compete, divided into four groups of five teams each. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super 8 round. In the Super 8 round, the eight teams will be divided into two groups of four teams each.
The top two teams from each group in the Super 8 round will qualify for the semifinals. The winners of the two semifinals will face off in the T20 World Cup 2024 final on June 29.
Group A
- India
- Pakistan
- Ireland
- Canada
- United States of America (USA)
Group B
- England
- Australia
- Namibia
- Scotland
- Oman
Group C
- New Zealand
- South Africa
- West Indies
- Sri Lanka
- Afghanistan
Group D
- Bangladesh
- Uganda
- Netherlands
- Papua New Guinea
- Nepal
MATCH SCHEDULE AND TIMINGS
June 2, 2024
Match 1- USA v Canada, Texas (6 AM IST, 7:30 PM local)
Match 2- West Indies v Papua New Guinea, Guyana (8 PM IST, 10:30 AM local)
June 3, 2024
Match 3- Namibia v Oman, Barbados (6 AM IST, 8:30 PM local)
Match 4- Sri Lanka v South Africa, New York (8 PM IST, 10:30 AM local)
June 4, 2024
Match 5- Afghanistan v Uganda, Guyana (6 AM IST, 8:30 PM local)
Match 6- England v Scotland, Barbados (8 PM IST, 10:30 AM local)
Match 7- Netherlands v Nepal (9 PM IST, 10:30 AM local)
June 5, 2024
Match 8- INDIA v Ireland, New York (8 PM IST, 10:30 AM local)
June 6, 2024
Match 9- Papua New Guinea v Uganda, Guyana (5 AM IST, 7:30 PM local)
Match 10- Australia v Oman, Barbados (6 AM IST, 8:30 PM local)
Match 11- USA v Pakistan, Texas (9 PM IST, 10:30 AM local)
June 7, 2024
Match 12- Namibia v Scotland, Barbados (12:30 AM IST, 3:00 PM local)
Match 13- Canada v Ireland, New York (8 PM IST, 10:30 AM local)
June 8, 2024
Match 14- Afghanistan v New Zealand, Guyana (5 AM IST, 7:30 PM local)
Match 15- Bangladesh v Sri Lanka, Texas (6 AM IST, 7:30 PM local)
Match 16- Netherlands v South Africa, New York (8 PM IST, 10:30 AM local)
Match 17- Australia v England, Barbados (10:30 PM IST, 1 PM local)
June 9, 2024
Match 18- West Indies v Uganda, Guyana (6 AM IST, 8:30 PM local)
Match 19- INDIA v Pakistan, New York (8 PM IST, 10:30 AM local)
Match 20- Oman v Scotland, Antigua (10:30 PM IST, 1 PM local)
June 10, 2024
Match 21- Bangladesh v South Africa, New York (8 PM IST, 10:30 AM local)
June 11, 2024
Match 22- Canada v Pakistan, New York (8 PM IST, 10:30 AM local)
June 12, 2024
Match 23- Nepal v Sri Lanka, Florida (5 AM, 7:30 PM local)
Match 24- Australia v Namibia, Antigua (6 AM, 8:30 PM local)
Match 25- USA v INDIA, New York (8 PM, 10:30 AM local)
June 13, 2024
Match 26- West Indies v New Zealand, Trinidad (6 AM IST, 8:30 PM local)
Match 27- Bangladesh v Netherlands, St. Vincent (8 PM, 10:30 AM local)
June 14, 2024
Match 28- England v Oman, Antigua (12:30 AM IST, 3 PM local)
Match 29- Afghanistan v Papua New Guinea, Trinidad (6 AM IST, 8:30 PM local)
Match 30- USA v Ireland, Florida (8 PM IST, 10:30 AM local)
June 15, 2024
Match 31- Nepal v South Africa, St. Vincent (5 AM IST, 7:30 PM local)
Match 32- New Zealand v Uganda, Trinidad (6 AM IST, 8:30 PM local)
Match 33- Canada v INDIA, Florida (8 PM IST, 10:30 AM local)
Match 34- England v Namibia, Antigua (10:30 PM IST, 1 PM local)
June 16, 2024
Match 35- Australia v Scotland, St. Lucia (6 AM IST, 8:30 PM local)
Match 36- Ireland v Pakistan, Florida (8 PM IST, 10:30 AM local)
June 17, 2024
Match 37- Bangladesh v Nepal, St. Vincent (5 AM IST, 7:30 PM local)
Match 38- Netherlands v Sri Lanka, St. Lucia (6 AM IST, 8:30 PM local)
Match 39- New Zealand v Papua New Guinea, Trinidad (8 PM IST, 10:30 AM local)
June 18, 2024
West Indies v Afghanistan, St. Lucia (6 AM IST, 8:30 PM local)
June 19-24, 2024: SUPER EIGHT
The Super Eight stage will see with top two teams from the four groups playing. The teams will be divided in two groups of four sides each.
June 26 and 27, 2024: Semi-finals
June 29, 2024: Final
HOW TO WATCH
USA and Canada:TV channels: Willow TV/ Live stream: Willow TV, Cricbuzz
UK: TV channels: Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Action/ Live stream: SkyGO, NOW and Sky Sports App
India: TV channels: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1/Live stream: Disney+ Hotstar app
Singapore: TV channels: Hub Sports 4, Hub Sports 5/ Live stream: StarHub
Pakistan: TV channels: PTV Sports, PTV Home, PTV National, Ten Sports/ Live stream: Myco and Tamasha
West Indies: TV channels: ESPN Caribbean/ Live stream: ESPN Play Caribbean app
New Zealand: TV channels: Sky Sport 1, Sky Sport 2, Sky Sport 3, Sky Sport 4/ Live stream: Sky Sport Now, Sky Go