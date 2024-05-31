T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Full Schedule, Venues, Timings and How to Watch the Matches Online in Your Country

The 9th edition of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will begin on June 2 when co-hosts USA face Canada at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, Texas. For the first time in the tournament's 17-year history, 20 teams will compete, with associate nations having the potential to upset Test-playing nations amid the evolving dynamics of the game's shortest format.

The first stage of the Men's T20 World Cup will be hosted in both the West Indies and the USA, while the second round, known as the Super 8, will be held entirely in the Caribbean nations. Here's all you need to know about the men's T20 World Cup 2024.

PLAYING FORMAT AND GROUPS

In the first round, 20 teams will compete, divided into four groups of five teams each. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super 8 round. In the Super 8 round, the eight teams will be divided into two groups of four teams each.

The top two teams from each group in the Super 8 round will qualify for the semifinals. The winners of the two semifinals will face off in the T20 World Cup 2024 final on June 29.

Group A

India

Pakistan

Ireland

Canada

United States of America (USA)

Group B

England

Australia

Namibia

Scotland

Oman

Group C

New Zealand

South Africa

West Indies

Sri Lanka

Afghanistan

Group D

Bangladesh

Uganda

Netherlands

Papua New Guinea

Nepal

MATCH SCHEDULE AND TIMINGS

June 2, 2024

Match 1- USA v Canada, Texas (6 AM IST, 7:30 PM local)

Match 2- West Indies v Papua New Guinea, Guyana (8 PM IST, 10:30 AM local)

June 3, 2024

Match 3- Namibia v Oman, Barbados (6 AM IST, 8:30 PM local)

Match 4- Sri Lanka v South Africa, New York (8 PM IST, 10:30 AM local)

June 4, 2024

Match 5- Afghanistan v Uganda, Guyana (6 AM IST, 8:30 PM local)

Match 6- England v Scotland, Barbados (8 PM IST, 10:30 AM local)

Match 7- Netherlands v Nepal (9 PM IST, 10:30 AM local)

June 5, 2024

Match 8- INDIA v Ireland, New York (8 PM IST, 10:30 AM local)

June 6, 2024

Match 9- Papua New Guinea v Uganda, Guyana (5 AM IST, 7:30 PM local)

Match 10- Australia v Oman, Barbados (6 AM IST, 8:30 PM local)

Match 11- USA v Pakistan, Texas (9 PM IST, 10:30 AM local)

June 7, 2024

Match 12- Namibia v Scotland, Barbados (12:30 AM IST, 3:00 PM local)

Match 13- Canada v Ireland, New York (8 PM IST, 10:30 AM local)

June 8, 2024

Match 14- Afghanistan v New Zealand, Guyana (5 AM IST, 7:30 PM local)

Match 15- Bangladesh v Sri Lanka, Texas (6 AM IST, 7:30 PM local)

Match 16- Netherlands v South Africa, New York (8 PM IST, 10:30 AM local)

Match 17- Australia v England, Barbados (10:30 PM IST, 1 PM local)

June 9, 2024

Match 18- West Indies v Uganda, Guyana (6 AM IST, 8:30 PM local)

Match 19- INDIA v Pakistan, New York (8 PM IST, 10:30 AM local)

Match 20- Oman v Scotland, Antigua (10:30 PM IST, 1 PM local)

June 10, 2024

Match 21- Bangladesh v South Africa, New York (8 PM IST, 10:30 AM local)

June 11, 2024

Match 22- Canada v Pakistan, New York (8 PM IST, 10:30 AM local)

June 12, 2024

Match 23- Nepal v Sri Lanka, Florida (5 AM, 7:30 PM local)

Match 24- Australia v Namibia, Antigua (6 AM, 8:30 PM local)

Match 25- USA v INDIA, New York (8 PM, 10:30 AM local)

June 13, 2024

Match 26- West Indies v New Zealand, Trinidad (6 AM IST, 8:30 PM local)

Match 27- Bangladesh v Netherlands, St. Vincent (8 PM, 10:30 AM local)

June 14, 2024

Match 28- England v Oman, Antigua (12:30 AM IST, 3 PM local)

Match 29- Afghanistan v Papua New Guinea, Trinidad (6 AM IST, 8:30 PM local)

Match 30- USA v Ireland, Florida (8 PM IST, 10:30 AM local)

June 15, 2024

Match 31- Nepal v South Africa, St. Vincent (5 AM IST, 7:30 PM local)

Match 32- New Zealand v Uganda, Trinidad (6 AM IST, 8:30 PM local)

Match 33- Canada v INDIA, Florida (8 PM IST, 10:30 AM local)

Match 34- England v Namibia, Antigua (10:30 PM IST, 1 PM local)

June 16, 2024

Match 35- Australia v Scotland, St. Lucia (6 AM IST, 8:30 PM local)

Match 36- Ireland v Pakistan, Florida (8 PM IST, 10:30 AM local)

June 17, 2024

Match 37- Bangladesh v Nepal, St. Vincent (5 AM IST, 7:30 PM local)

Match 38- Netherlands v Sri Lanka, St. Lucia (6 AM IST, 8:30 PM local)

Match 39- New Zealand v Papua New Guinea, Trinidad (8 PM IST, 10:30 AM local)

June 18, 2024

West Indies v Afghanistan, St. Lucia (6 AM IST, 8:30 PM local)

June 19-24, 2024: SUPER EIGHT

The Super Eight stage will see with top two teams from the four groups playing. The teams will be divided in two groups of four sides each.

June 26 and 27, 2024: Semi-finals

June 29, 2024: Final

HOW TO WATCH

USA and Canada:TV channels: Willow TV/ Live stream: Willow TV, Cricbuzz

UK: TV channels: Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Action/ Live stream: SkyGO, NOW and Sky Sports App

India: TV channels: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1/Live stream: Disney+ Hotstar app

Singapore: TV channels: Hub Sports 4, Hub Sports 5/ Live stream: StarHub

Pakistan: TV channels: PTV Sports, PTV Home, PTV National, Ten Sports/ Live stream: Myco and Tamasha

West Indies: TV channels: ESPN Caribbean/ Live stream: ESPN Play Caribbean app

New Zealand: TV channels: Sky Sport 1, Sky Sport 2, Sky Sport 3, Sky Sport 4/ Live stream: Sky Sport Now, Sky Go