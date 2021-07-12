South Korean girl group T-ara has spilled the beans on their dating stories during their dorm lives. They revealed how they used to deceive their manager when they went on secret dates.

T-ara members Qri, Hyomin, Jiyeon, and Eunjung were on the 10th July episode of JTBC's Knowing Brothers. They claimed they had surrendered their cellphones to the agency after which the host asked how they dated when they did not have their mobile phones.

Secret Dates

Eunjung responded to his question by stating that they did not have time to date, but soon the members revealed that they were secretly dating during their days in the dorm. They claimed that each other used to help each other.

The members used to take turns to be on the lookout for one idol going on a date. So, who did they manage if a member was not there in the dorm and the manager comes in?

"We decorated the empty bed with all kinds of objects and hairpieces so that it looked like someone was sleeping there," Allkpop quotes the member as confessing in the chat show.

Solving The Tricky Situation

The idols did not have a proper place to catch up with their boyfriends and the dating places used to be the rooftop of their dorm. At times, there used to be clashes of dates among the idols and they had an interesting way to solve this tricky situation.

Adding further, Hyomin said, "Since it was difficult to find a meeting place, we would go up to the rooftop and see each other for about 30 minutes. When our date nights would overlap, we would do rock-paper-scissors or yield to the other person."

The idols had a good understanding when the rooftops were crowded as they used to divide the places. They added, "spots with benches were the most popular."

They revealed that their ex-boyfriends are "living quite happily" now.