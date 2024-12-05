Swiss Air Issues Statement After Crew Filmed, Circulated Video of Passengers Engaging in Lewd Sexual Act in First Class

The crew of a Swiss International Airlines flight is facing serious disciplinary action after they allegedly recorded two passengers engaging in a lewd sex act in the First Class galley before circulating the video with their friends on a WhatsApp group chat.

The overly aroused passengers were secretly filmed during a SWISS flight 181 from Bangkok to Zurich in late November when they decided to take their moment of passion into the forward galley of a Swiss Boeing 777-300, which is located in front of the luxurious First Class cabin.

Crew Filmed Couple Engaging in Oral Sex Before Distributing it on WhatsApp

The galley is right outside the cockpit door and above the door are cameras. The cameras do not record but do display a live feed of the galley, designed to monitor the area to control access into the secure cockpit.

As the pair started to engage in oral sex, their antics were spotted by the crew on the monitor on the flight deck. But rather than dealing with the situation, one of the crew members pulled out their phone and started recoding the lewd act as it unfolded on the monitor.

Swiss Air Issues Statement, Says Internal Investigation is Underway

The clip was then shared on WhatsApp and it wasn't long before it leaked to the public, prompting the airline to initiate an investigation and address the incident.

"We expect our pilots to devote themselves fully to the safe flight of their aircraft during their work," a spokesperson for the airline told the German language aviation news site AeroTelegraph. "Filming people without their clear consent and passing on the recordings contradict the guidelines, values, and data protection regulations."

In fact, the recording not only contradicts the airline's internal values but could also represent a violation of Article 28 of the Swiss Civil Code, which generally requires permission to be gained before a photo or video is taken of someone in a public place.

Although this isn't a criminal offense, the victims could seek monetary damages for having their privacy violated. While Swiss has reserved most of its ire for the crew involved in taking and sharing this video, the airline has also slammed the passengers involved for their "unacceptable" behavior.