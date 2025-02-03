Swedish-Danish Politician Rasmus Paludan Burns Quran in Protest Following the Murder of Activist Salwan Momika, Sparking International Outrage

Swedish-Danish politician Rasmus Paludan set fire to the Quran last week, citing it as a tribute to Salwan Momika, an Iraqi refugee who was killed in Sweden. His controversial act reignited debates over free speech and religious respect across Europe.

Momika was shot dead on the day he was set to receive a verdict in a legal case. Authorities have not charged any suspects in his murder. Five individuals were detained but later released. Sweden's Prime Minister suggested that a foreign state might have been involved.

The Quran burnings of 2023 had already sparked tensions over the balance between free speech and laws protecting religious and ethnic groups. Sweden and its Nordic neighbors faced backlash from Muslim-majority nations over these acts.

Paludan filmed himself burning the Quran outside the Turkish embassy in Copenhagen. "I am here with a couple of Qurans. As you can see, one is already burning. This is in memory of Salwan Momika and his criticism of Islam," he said in a viral video. He claimed police had banned his protests but found a way around it. "I had a lot of fun burning this big book," he added.

His actions drew sharp criticism, especially from Iran, where media outlets condemned the firebrand leader.

Meanwhile, in Sweden, another Quran-burning activist, Salwan Najem, was convicted of hate crimes. A Swedish court found him guilty of staging public burnings and making derogatory remarks about Islam. His sentencing came just five days after another activist involved in similar protests was shot dead.

Najem, a 50-year-old Swedish citizen, received a suspended sentence and fines. The Stockholm district court ruled that he had desecrated the Quran and made offensive statements targeting Islam and its followers. The court stated that Najem had "expressed contempt for the Muslim ethnic group because of their religious beliefs on four occasions."

Najem's lawyer announced plans to appeal the ruling. "My client believes his statements fall under the right to criticize religion, which is protected by freedom of expression," he said.

The ruling followed growing tensions in Sweden over religious protests. Quran burnings in 2023 led to widespread unrest and diplomatic disputes between Sweden and several Muslim-majority countries. These incidents also fueled security concerns, with authorities warning of potential retaliation.

The court had dropped the case against Momika after his death. His murder remains under investigation, with no clear leads on who was behind the killing.

The latest developments add to Sweden's ongoing struggle to balance free speech rights with religious protections. With no arrests in Momika's murder and ongoing Quran burnings stirring international anger, the country faces mounting pressure to address both security threats and diplomatic fallout.

As investigations continue, Sweden remains at the center of a heated debate over religious tolerance and the limits of free expression.