Brazilian bombshell Suzy Cortez has once again left fans spellbound with her smoking-hot looks on Instagram. Known for her eye-popping activities on the social media account, she has shared a sizzling photo of herself in which she is sporting sexy booty shorts flaunting her perky derriere, which has won her the title of Miss BumBum. The model left fans drooling over her hot figure on the photo-sharing platform. Her latest Instagram update has garnered over 11,000 views and likes so far.

This is not the first time Suzy is making heads turn with her hot looks and sexy figure. She often grabbed eyeballs with her photos and videos on social media. Suzy loves to flaunt her curves and toned figure on the internet and isn't shy of doing it to wow her followers on her official Instagram handle. She has been entertaining her fans with some of the sexiest and hottest posts lately.

Her videos showing off her award-winning butts often leave fans mesmerised on Instagram. With her talent and hotness, the diva has more than 2.1 million followers from all over the world on her Instagram handle.

Suzy's scandalous Instagram posts have been the talk of her social media fans. The diva, who is known to have a soft corner for football star Lionel Messi, has got a tattoo of the Barcelona star's face on her groin.

The scandalous tattoo made millions of fans go gaga on the social media platform. Suzy even shared the video of the tattoo session on her official Instagram handle which grabbed as many as 128K views. Several fans lauded her daring stunt on the social media, but it may not have gone down well with the Messi family.

Suzy is one of the fittest models on Instagram and many young modelling aspirants around the world look up to her.