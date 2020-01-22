Miss BumBum Suzi Cortez , who recently made headlines for her scandalous tattoo, has left everyone speechless with her latest hot video on Instagram. The Brazillian hottie has shared a scandalous video leaving little to one's imagination. In the video, Suzi Cortez is seen wearing a sexy string white bikini, flaunting her toned derriere shaking it in front of the camera lens. The model took everyone by surprise lately with her Lionel Messi tattoo, which definitely didn't go down very well with the Messi family.

According to reports, the sexy model had openly admitted her love for the Barcelona star on Television and also promised to take one step further, which she fulfilled with her scandalous tattoo act. She even shared the video of her tattoo session online which went viral afterwards. Suzi Cortez is known to be one of the hottest models ever who shocks everyone with her sizzling photos and videos once in a while through her official social media handle.

Soon after she shared the video on her account, an army of fans started talking about it. The video has garnered over 33K views since the time it was uploaded on the social platform and one would go hush-hush after seeing the same.

In another latest Instagram post, the Brazillian bombshell is seen flaunting her six-pack abs giving us a clue of her fitness routine. The diva is known to be a fitness enthusiast and most young girls look up to her.

Suzi Cortez is one of the most popular models in the industry today. The diva's seductive poses on her photos makes one go gaga over it.

With more than 2.1 million fans following her on the official Instagram handle, Suzi endorses herself by posting sizzling hot and sexy photos and videos while entertaining them at the same time.