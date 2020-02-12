Brazillian diva Suzi Cortez needs no introduction when it comes to her famous butts. The sexy model has won two Miss BumBum titles for her perky derriere. Suzi Cortez is known for her daring Instagram posts and she is unstoppable.

The diva has recently shared a series of hot and sexy pictures that has left everyone stunned. Many of the model's photos have her look as sexy as ever and Suzi is seen daringly flaunting her assets on the social media platform.

Suzi Cortez is a fan of Lionel Messi

Suzi, who is known to be crazy for Barcelona star Lionel Messi has been a queen of controversial posts lately. The diva recently got a tattoo on her groin that left her fans speechless. According to reports, the hot model got her favourite footballer Messi's face tattooed that created a buzz among the modelling and sports industries. While Suzi isn't shy showing off her tattoo and love for Messi the later on the other hand isn't interested to keep any contact with the Brazillian model.

Earlier, Messi has reportedly blocked Suzi Cortez for tagging the sports star her scandalous photos on Instagram. Suzi, who loves flaunting her butts on social media manages to grab millions of eyeball for her hot and sexy modelling photoshoots. The diva is a fitness enthusiast and one could make out from her six-pack abs.

The Brazillian model has a whopping two million followers on Instagram who loves her posts. Meanwhile, in the latest photo, Suzi is seen giving a sultry pose at the camera while she flaunts her title-winning shining butts. She wore a peach-coloured pumps and rested her upper body on the beautiful bed. The diva has always made heads turn with her looks.

Suzi Cortez has received much attention for her hot and sexy photos on Instagram that has left every young modelling aspirants wanting to follow the footsteps of the diva.