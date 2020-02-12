American-Asian beauty Jojo Babie has always done the unusual when it comes to her outfits. From donning a tiny bikini to going nude on social media, the Asian model knows how to make heads turn in hot and sexy outfits leaving little to fans imagination.

Well, the diva has once again shared a sultry picture on her official Instagram handle that has left everyone spellbound. In the latest photo, Jojo Babie is seen sporting a black crop top leaving her underboobs out. The diva also wore tiny shorts that flaunted slim and sizzling legs for her fans to admire.

The picture has taken the internet by storm and couldn't keep calm. Jojo's latest Instagram post has garnered much attention-grabbing 55K likes and views. The diva has more than 9.5 million fans on her official Instagram account.

Jojo is very popular on social media

Jojo is very active in using her social media handles and often keeps posting sultry pictures to wow her fans. The curvaceous diva has been keeping her fans engaged with colourful pictures flaunting her sexy figure lately. Jojo loves to show off her assets and sexy abs through her photos.

The Asian-American diva is one of the most followed models on social media who keeps her fans entertained all the time. Earlier, Jojo managed to set the internet on fire with a picture in which she went topless. The diva was seen covering only her lower body part while her beautiful locks fell from her back. She also gave a sensuous stare at the camera lens raising temperatures.

Meanwhile, Jojo's latest photo bagged several comments from her fans. One of her loyal admirers took to Instagram and wrote, "I dream about you every night". Well, the diva has millions of people admiring for her beauty and grace. If you also want to see, what's in Jojo Babie that makes everyone go crazy, then take a glance at her sexy photos here: