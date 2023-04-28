Suspected Thai Serial Killer Who Murdered At Least 12 People Using Cyanide is Wife of Police Officer

Thai police have arrested a 35-year-old woman with a suspicion that she might have killed 12 of her acquaintances and friends using the deadly chemical cyanide. Sararat Rangsiwuthaporn is the wife of a police officer and could be a possible serial killer who has killed many people over 3 years starting from 2020. She is pregnant presently. A cyanide bottle was found with Sarat when police arrested her.

She was charged with first-degree murder on Tuesday after her friend, 32-year-old Siriporn Khanwong, collapsed during a trip with Sararat to the western Thai province of Ratchaburi on April 14. Siriporn died shortly thereafter, with autopsy results detecting cyanide in her system and showing heart failure as the cause of death.

The victim's relatives had expressed concerns after she died earlier this month while on a trip with Sararat. Authorities said she might have killed 11 people, including her ex-boyfriend, but she denies the claims. According to the detectives, the murders appear to be the result of financial insecurity and started in 2020.

Police are suspecting that besides Siriporn Sarat has murdered 12 more of her acquaintances including her ex-boyfriend and that financial issues could be the reason behind the murders. Most of their families have reported either personal possessions missing from their bodies or money missing from their bank accounts. Siriporn mother has also filed a complaint that her money and personal belonging were missing.

Another woman who has not been named allegedly loaned Sararat 250,000 baht ($7,330) told police she felt tightness in her chest and lost feeling in her hands after swallowing a tablet handed to her by the alleged killer at a mall in Kanchanaburi's western province. She was taken to the hospital right away and is currently safe.

"If the evidence shows she has committed other murders, then the suspect will fit the description of a serial killer," said police major-general Montri Theskhan, chief of Thailand's Crime Suppression Division.