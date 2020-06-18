Jose Azara, a suspected pedophile arrested for allegedly possessing and distributing child pornography, has been found to be purchasing and eating soiled underwear. The suspect is reported to have frequently made the purchases online to satiate his addiction.

The 58-year-old man from Polk County is among 16 other men, including former Disney employees, a nurse, a pharmacist, and an Illegal immigrant, arrested for downloading or distributing child pornography featuring children as young as a few months old.

The arrests came following a huge sting operation called Operation Guardians of Innocence V, launched by the Florida police. The arrested accused have been charged with more than 1,400 felony charges.

'Underwear Eater' Was Fired From His Job

Azara, who was an IT specialist with a masters degree from Florida International University, was fired from his job at Lockheed Martin.Speaking about the weird hobby of the suspected pedophile, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said: "Azara was purchasing soiled underwear. Did you hear me? Did you hear what I said? There's a market out there. 'You can go online, and if you're a deviant and you're into soiled underwear, and you know what all kinds of things get in soiled underwear, right? Sometimes you think you're passing gas and you're not. You can't trust a fart when you're over 60. But this guy will buy it," Judd said, addressing a press conference in Lakeland, Florida.

"He was buying these things and ingesting them. Did you hear me? He was munching on 'em. This guy's got a problem. I don't know if he realizes this or not, but the rest of the world does," he added, reported WFLA.

Former Disney Employee, Nurse arrested for Child Pornography

Calling the suspected pedophiles "deviants", Judd said child pornography included thousands of photos and videos depicting babies, toddlers, and children being forced to engage in sex acts.

Speaking about the two Walt Disney World employees arrested, Judd said a search warrant was executed in Davenport, Florida, at a home shared by Justin Hazan and Arlandres Sims. Hazan reportedly told detectives he works at Hollywood Studios as an operator on the Millennium Falcon ride. He reportedly admitted to downloading and possessing child pornography. He was charged with 15 counts.

"Hazan's roommate, Sims, also works at Disney as a food runner at the Animal Kingdom Resort. He was also arrested and charged with 25 counts of child pornography," he said.

Edgardo Cancela, a 38-year-old registered nurse at Osceola Regional Medical Center, was arrested and charged with five counts of child pornography. Cancela's arrest came after he was reported for suspicious actions on Facebook.

Search On for Child Pornography Victims

Stephen Lilly, a 61-year-old Lakeland resident and former Tampa Electric employee, was charged with 100 counts of child pornography. Judd said that he admitted to watching child pornography for the last two years.

"I don't know if I believe that. How do you wake up at 59 years old with a wife and two adult children and think, 'Gosh, I think I'll go to the room and start looking at child porn. Especially if you're charged with 100 counts," said Judd.

On Nabor Molina, a 45-year-old Lakeland resident, who was living in the country illegally for three decades, Judd said the child pornography in his possession included victims as young as 18-36 months old.

Stating that they were unable to locate the victims during the investigations, Judd called for public support in tracing them. "We need to know where these babies are so we can rescue them. So let us know," he said.