Months after Gwyneth Paltrow created a stir after she launched a candle that smelled like a "vagina", the actress has launched another candle which smells like orgasm. Called "This Smells Like My Orgasm", the candle is priced at $75 and would be available online only in the US through Goop, a Paltrow venture.

The actress and lifestyle guru introduced her candle on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Paltrow's previous candle called "This Smells Like My Vagina", was sold out within hours of being launched on Goop.

Paltrow Calls Orgasm Candle 'Wildly Addictive'

The fragrance for "This Smells Like My Orgasm" was created by Heretic Parfum, a perfume maker, in collaboration with Goop. Weighing 10.5 Oz, the candle comes packed in a beautiful black colored box embossed with a brightly colored explosion of fireworks.

Calling the candle a fitting follow-up to the vagina candle, Goop, an American natural health company owned by Paltrow, describes the blend of the candle as made with tart grapefruit, neroli, and ripe cassis berries blended with gunpowder tea and Turkish rose absolutes for a scent that's "sexy, surprising, and wildly addictive".

The Daily Mail reported that while showing off her latest candle on The Tonight Show, Paltrow said that the original candle, "This Smells Like My Vagina", was "punk rock, feminist". Talking to Fallon, the actor while stating that she had another candle that he might want to give to his wife Nancy Juvonen, Paltrow pulled out her new candle and showed its label reading "This Smells Like My Orgasm". "Might be more for you, to give to your wife," Paltrow told Fallon.

Twitter Reacts to 'This Smells Like My Orgasm'

Goop's latest addition certainly sparked a lot of interest on the micro-blogging site. "Goop: Gwyneth Paltrow releases 'smells like my orgasm' candle. Is this what they mean by the "New Normal"? wrote a user.

"You know this candle smells just like Gwyneth Paltrow's cum' awkward silence around the Christmas dinner table," tweeted another user.

"The problem with buying one of Gwyneth Paltrow's 'This Smells Like My Orgasm' candles is that many of them will be fakes," said a user.