Suspect Kyle Clifford Detained in Crossbow Attack That Killed Wife and Daughters of BBC Commentator, Had Recently Broke-up with One of the Victim

A 26-year-old man was detained by police on Wednesday after a brief manhunt following the killing of the wife and two daughters of a BBC racing commentator. The attack, suspected to be targeted, involved a crossbow.

Kyle Clifford, from Enfield in north London, was wanted in connection with the deaths of three women in Bushey, a town north of London. The victims were Carol Hunt, 61, wife of BBC and Sky Sports racing commentator John Hunt, and their daughters, Louise, 25, and Hannah, 28.

Police found Clifford in Enfield. He was known to the victims, and no other suspects are being sought. Clifford is receiving medical treatment for injuries. Police previously reported that officers were called to a house in Bushey where the women were pronounced dead at the scene.

Chief Superintendent Jon Simpson described the incident as horrific, involving a crossbow, and possibly other weapons. Reports suggest Clifford had a recent breakup with Louise Hunt, the youngest daughter. The breakup had a significant impact on Louise, who recently crashed her car outside their family home.

Carol Hunt had confided in friends about her daughter's tumultuous breakup. A friend mentioned that Carol was worried about her daughter but didn't provide specifics. According to the UK's Daily Mail, the breakup was messy and deeply affected Louise.

Hertfordshire Police found Clifford after an extensive search in North London. The suspect is now receiving medical treatment for his injuries. UK's Interior Minister Yvette Cooper called the deaths "truly shocking," expressing her condolences to the family and the community.

BBC Radio Five Live described the incident as "utterly devastating," with colleagues offering tearful condolences on air. Sky Sports Racing also expressed their sadness and support for John Hunt and his family.

While the manhunt was underway, the public was urged not to approach Clifford. The police and emergency services were seen in Enfield, where Clifford was eventually found. The investigation is ongoing, and more details are expected to emerge.

The BBC confirmed that the victims were Carol Hunt and her daughters, Louise and Hannah. John Hunt, known for his commentary on major racing events, returned home from work to find the bodies.

Authorities are reviewing whether further controls on crossbows should be introduced following this tragic incident.