A day after popular Indian actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence in an apparent suicide, his family has raised the suspicion of foul play. Rajput's family members claim the 34-year-old Bollywood star did not kill himself and was murdered as part of a conspiracy and demanded a police investigation into the matter.

Rajput was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his apartment in Bandra, a coastal suburb in the west of Mumbai, India, on Sunday. Mumbai police spokesperson Pranaya Ashok confirmed the death and said details were being investigated. There are no suspicious circumstances, said police, who believe he took his own life.

However, his family members believe there is a conspiracy behind his death. "We don't think he committed suicide, police must investigate the matter. There seems to be a conspiracy behind his death. He has been murdered," the actor's maternal uncle said while speaking to the local media outlet, Times Now News.

The deceased actor's brother-in-law OP Singh, who is the Additional Director General of Police and posted as Special Officer in the Haryana Chief Minister's Office, also believes Rajput was murdered and is seeking a thorough probe into his death.

According to sources, the actor, who was last seen in the 2019 Netflix film, "Drive," was clinically diagnosed with depression five to six months ago. Rajput's sister and his manager also told the Mumbai police that he was struggling with the mental illness and had stopped taking medication a long time ago.

Autopsy Report

Although Rajput's family members suspect the actor was murdered, his post-mortem report suggests the cause of death was suicide. The actor's organs have been sent for examination to check for the presence of any poisonous substances, according to the report.

According to reports, the last rites of the deceased actor will be performed after his father and other family members arrive in Mumbai from his home town Patna on Monday. Rajput started off his career as a TV actor before bagging a role in the 2013 film 'Kai Po Che,' based on the book by Chetan Bhagat. His other credits include 'Chhichhore,' 'Kedarnath,' 'Raabta,' and 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story.'