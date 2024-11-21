Susan Smith: Killer Mom Denied Parole 30 Years After Drowning Her Sons and Then Spending Time in Jail Engaging In Sexual Activity with Multiple Men

A mother convicted of a notorious 1994 double murder has been denied parole after board members dismissed her insincere display of emotion. Susan Smith, now 53, drowned her two young sons, Michael, aged three, and Alex, 14 months, in a lake in South Carolina. She was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after serving 30 years.

However, her desperate attempt to convince the judges failed. On Wednesday, Smith pleaded her case for release before the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole, and Pardon Services board, even feigning tears during the hearing. Her request was almost immediately denied in a unanimous vote by all seven board members.

Guilty and No Mercy

NewsNation's Brian Entin reported that Smith clutched a tissue and frequently dabbed at her eyes, despite there being no visible tears. "First of all I want to say how very sorry I am," Smith began, according to Entin.

During the hearing, Smith said that she is a Christian and believes God has forgiven her, asking the board to "show the same kind of mercy." She claimed that she lost touch with reality at the time of her children's deaths and did not fully understand her actions.

Smith addressed the board virtually from the Leath Correctional Institution in Greenwood, where she remains imprisoned.

David Smith, the father of the two boys, argued against her release, saying that their murders were "not a tragic mistake" and requested the board to keep her behind bars.

"That's only 15 years per child," he said of Smith's sentence. "Her own children. That is just not enough. I am asking that you deny her parole today and hopefully in the future."

Smith's attorney argued that the murders were a result of a "mental health crisis" and unrelated to her involvement with another man, as previously suggested.

Prosecutors, however, claimed that Smith killed her sons after her lover, Thomas Findlay, ended their relationship, citing his unwillingness to take on the responsibility of children.

The Merciless Killings

Nearly 30 years ago, Smith reported her two sons missing, telling deputies they had been abducted by an unidentified Black man during a carjacking. She appeared tearful on national television as her husband pleaded for their safe return.

Smith's story unraveled quickly, leading to her confession that she had strapped her two sons into their car seats and watched as the vehicle sank into the lake. The boys' father, along with former prosecutor Tommy Pope, plan to oppose her release.

Pope told the board that he had originally sought the death penalty for Smith and noted that the jury was unaware that a life sentence would allow her to apply for parole.

To secure approval, Smith needed at least two-thirds of the board's vote and must meet pre-release requirements, including securing employment, housing, and completing necessary programs, as outlined by Court TV.

Statistics show that only about 8 percent of violent offenders are granted parole by the board. Smith's attorneys told the board that she tutors math in jail and participates in arts and crafts.

However, they failed to mention the litany of prison violations. Just weeks before she became eligible for parole, Smith was convicted of a disciplinary infraction while behind bars.

The Department of Corrections revealed that in August, the convicted child murderer was found communicating with a filmmaker from prison.

However, her history of misconduct dates back much further and includes drug use, self-harm, and incidents where she was caught engaging in sexual activities with prison guards.