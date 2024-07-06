" The Holiday Proposal Plan" Actor Mike Heslin Dies at 30 Due to Sudden Cardiac Event After a Weeklong Hospitalization

Actor Mike Heslin, known for his roles in the TV show Lioness and the movie The Holiday Proposal Plan, has died at the age of 30. The sad news was confirmed by his husband, Nicolas James Wilson.

According to Deadline, Heslin was in the hospital for a week following an unexpected cardiac event. Despite being in good health, doctors were unable to explain the cause.

Wilson shared that Heslin had planned to be an organ donor, a wish that has helped four families. The couple had also just started the process of starting a family together and had been picking out baby names.

Heslin appeared in two episodes of Lioness and acted in various TV series, including In Their Shoes: A Journey to Homelessness, The Influencers, House Sitting, I Love You... But I Lied, Younger, and 7 Deadly Sins. He also starred in the 2023 rom-com The Holiday Proposal Plan and the 2020 TV movie BoyFriends*.

Wilson mourned Heslin's death on social media, sharing heartfelt tributes and photos. He described Heslin as "brilliant, selfless, talented, and a real-life guardian angel." Wilson also recounted how Heslin supported him through multiple rounds of cancer.

Heslin, who had a BFA from the Boston Conservatory, was also a filmmaker. His horror short film Happy Halloween won five awards at the Hollywood Blood Horror Festival. He was the creator of the mockumentary series The Influencers, available on Amazon Prime Video.