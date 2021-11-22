Th 35th Survivor Series is here. The annual event, this year, will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Sunday, November 21.

It is an occasion where the stars representing Raw and Smackdown will lock horns. So far, seven matches have been confirmed out of which the match between Big E (WWE Champion) and Roman Reigns (Universal Champion) (with Paul Heyman) has garnered a lot of attraction. Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch's match with SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair is no less.

The line-up also has 5-on-5 men's and women's matches are also being eagerly looked forward by the fans. The bonus for the WWE lovers is the 25-Man Dual Branded Battle Royal.

To commemorate the 25th anniversary of Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock's WWE debut at the 1996 Survivor Series, a 25-man dual-branded battle royal is scheduled to take place at the 2021 event.

Matches

No. Matches* Stipulations 1 Team Raw (Seth Rollins, Finn BÃ¡lor, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley, and Austin Theory) (with MVP) vs. Team SmackDown (Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, King Woods, Happy Corbin, and Sheamus) (with Madcap Moss and Ridge Holland) 5-on-5 men's Survivor Series elimination match[ 2 Team Raw (Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Carmella, and Queen Zelina) vs. Team SmackDown (Sasha Banks, Shayna Baszler, Shotzi, Natalya, and Toni Storm) 5-on-5 women's Survivor Series elimination match 3 Becky Lynch (Raw Women's Champion) vs. Charlotte Flair (SmackDown Women's Champion) Champion vs. Champion singles match 4 Big E (WWE Champion) vs. Roman Reigns (Universal Champion) (with Paul Heyman) Champion vs. Champion singles match 5 RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle) (Raw Tag Team Champions) vs. The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) (SmackDown Tag Team Champions) Champions vs. Champions tag team match 6 Damian Priest (United States Champion) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (Intercontinental Champion) (with Rick Boogs) Champion vs. Champion singles match 7 25-Man Battle Royal[Note 1] 25-man dual branded battle royal

Survivor Series Live Streaming

The fans in the US can watch the event live online on NBC's Peacock.

WWE Live for Other Countries

The Survivor Series will begin with the kickoff at 7E/4P and the main event will commence an hour later. The fans across the globe can catch the action on WWE Network like before. The new and existing customers have to pay $9.99 per month for the subscription. Follow the below link to watch the event online:

https://www.wwe.com/wwenetwork

Also, the audience across the world can follow the websites of the respective satellite channels. Normally, the websites will stream the events live online. For example, Indian viewers can watch catch the event live on sonyliv.com. Also, netizens can check the action with your mobile service providers, like Jio in India which lets users watch the event live for free.

Netizens in Singapore and Malaysia can catch the action live on HubSports and Astro SuperSport 4, respectively.

In the UK, WWE is aired on BT Sport Box Office and streamed on its app. Check out

Austria: ProSieben Max

Japan: J Sports

Canada: Sports Net

South Africa: Supersport

Ireland: BT Sport

Australia: Foxtel