Survivor Series, one of the oldest pay-per-view events in WWE, will be held on Sunday, 22 November, at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. This year, the occasion is special for the fans of the sports entertainment since The Undertaker is expected to make his announcement on his retirement.

Match Card:

The event will be played by the talents for the two brands' supremacy. The show will kick-off with a Battle Royal match which will feature wrestlers from both Raw and SmackDown brands. The names of the participants are yet to be revealed.

It will be followed by a non-title clash between United States Champion Bobby Lashley and Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn. Also Raw Tag Team Champions The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) will take on The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) in a non-title tag team match.

Among the lot, Drew McIntyre clashing with Roman Reigns in the singles is one of the most-awaited matches in Survivor Series 2020. However, the major attraction will be the presence of The Undertaker, who will reportedly get "The Final Farewell." The event begins at 7 ET/4 PT.

Full Match Card:

No. Matches* Stipulations 1

Participants TBA Dual Brand Battle Royal

2 Team Raw (AJ Styles, Keith Lee, Sheamus, Braun Strowman, and Riddle) vs. Team SmackDown (Kevin Owens, Jey Uso, King Corbin, Seth Rollins, and Otis) 5-on-5 men's Survivor Series elimination match

3 Team Raw (Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Lana, Lacey Evans, and Peyton Royce) vs. Team SmackDown (Bianca Belair, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Bayley, and Natalya) 5-on-5 women's Survivor Series elimination match

4 Bobby Lashley (Raw's United States Champion) vs. Sami Zayn (SmackDown's Intercontinental Champion) Champion vs. Champion singles match

5 The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) (Raw Tag Team Champions) vs. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) (SmackDown Tag Team Champions) Champions vs. Champions tag team match

6 Asuka (Raw Women's Champion) vs. Sasha Banks (SmackDown Women's Champion) Champion vs. Champion singles match

7 Drew McIntyre (Raw's WWE Champion) vs. Roman Reigns (SmackDown's Universal Champion) (with Paul Heyman) Champion vs. Champion singles match



Live Streaming:

The main event will be live streamed on WWE app. The new and existing customers have to pay $9.99 per month for the subscription. People from the US sign into with their TV provider to unlock live streaming. Follow the below link to watch the event online:

https://www.wwe.com/wwenetwork

Also, the audience across the world can follow the websites of the respective satellite channels. Normally, the websites will stream the events live online. For example, Indian viewers can watch catch the event live on the sonyliv.com