Super Rich in Korea: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Super Rich in Korea is an upcoming unscripted Netflix reality show. It is scheduled to premiere in April. It will take viewers through the ultra-luxurious lives of the world's wealthiest people in the heart of Korea. The show will feature cast members from different parts of the world, including Singapore, Pakistan, Italy, and the Middle East. It will also feature a participant from Korea.

With just a couple of months left for the premier of this new show, the streaming platform has released some details about it, such as the host and preview. According to the official synopsis, this program will feature the lives of the elite, who were bound by their love for Korean culture. It will unveil the realm where haute couture and luxury cars are part of daily lives.

"Coming to Netflix this April, Super Rich in Korea is your exclusive look into the hidden, glamorous lives of Korea's ultra-rich. Get ready for an enthralling journey into the pinnacle of luxury and style, uniquely Korean!" a media representative of Netflix stated in a press release.

Here is everything about the upcoming unscripted Netflix reality show Super Rich in Korea, including the date, hosts, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

The show will premiere on Netflix in April. The organizers have not revealed the airdate and time of the show. People in Korea and other countries, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, New Zealand, Singapore, India, Pakistan, Italy, and the UK, can watch this program with subtitles on Netflix.

Hosts and Casts

GOT7 member BamBam, OH MY GIRLS member Mimi, and comedian Cho Se Ho will host the upcoming unscripted show. PD Yuh Woon Hyuk, who is known for his contributions to variety shows like Ask Me Anything and Knowing Bros, will be the director of the program.

The program will feature the ultra-luxurious lives of Singaporean billionaire David Yong, popular personality Noor Naim, who is well-known as Arab Kim Kardashian, Korea's exclusive luxury brand ambassador Yoo Hee Ra, who is known as Korea's Paris Hilton, Pakistani royal family member Anna, and Italian luxury brand prodigy Teodoro Marani.

Netflix released a preview still of Super Rich in Korea on Tuesday (January 23). It featured the three hosts of the show. After watching the teaser image, Netizens started going gaga about BamBam.

Netizens' Reactions

Super rich with super charming BamBam. So excited to watch it.

Yes, MC GOT7 BamBam Netflix Super Rich Stranger.

I cannot wait to see Bam Bam. My boy is so gorgeous.

Our young BamBam is very suitable to be the MC of this show.

BamBam fighting Can't wait to see you on Netflix.

Super surprise, BamBam! I can't wait to see comments from Luxury MC.

Oh My. Oh My. Oh My. I'm excited and can't wait for this.

"This show is a dazzling exploration of extravagance, combining the allure of Singaporean millionaires, the glamour of the Arab world's Kardashians, the elegance of Pakistan's royalty, and the chic of Italian fashion icons, all bound by their love for Korean culture," the official press release read.