Super Bowl 2026: Dramatic Moment Streaker Runs Onto Field During as Patriots' Kyle Williams Chases Him Before Security Pins Down Intruder

A fan sprinted onto the field and had to be brought down by security, with help from Patriots wide receiver Kyle Williams in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LX on Sunday. With 12:54 left on the clock and the Patriots' offense lined up, a shirtless fan covered in writing across his chest and back suddenly ran onto the field.

Video footage showed him racing past midfield and dodging through a group of security personnel before being stopped. The streaker stretched his arms wide, looking around as he kept sprinting across the field. Moments later, rookie wide receiver Williams took off after him, and the runner slid down near the 10-yard line as Williams and a security guard closed in.

Drama Beyond the Game

Although NBC didn't show the incident on the broadcast, play-by-play announcer Mike Tirico jokingly called the man a "rocket scientist" as the game was briefly halted so security could deal with the situation.

It was just the latest Super Bowl disrupted by a streaker. Two years earlier, a shirtless fan ran onto the field during the Chiefs' matchup against the 49ers but was quickly brought down, and two people were arrested for streaking that night. Similar incidents also led to arrests during Super Bowls in 2021 and 2020.

Once play resumed, the Patriots' offense picked up where it left off, driving down the field and scoring its first touchdown of the game when quarterback Drake Maye found Mack Hollins.

Unwanted Disruption

New England had a tough time generating offense for the rest of the night against Seattle's stifling defense. Drake Maye turned the ball over three times, including two interceptions, and one of his fumbles was taken back 44 yards for a touchdown as Seattle cruised to a 29–13 victory.

Kenneth Walker III ran for 134 yards, Sam Darnold passed for 202 yards and a touchdown, and Jason Myers knocked through four field goals.