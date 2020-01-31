The Super Bowl 2020 will bring for the first time a historic collaboration between Jennifer Lopez and Shakira who are all set to make the crowd go crazy with their performance during the Super Bowl 2020 halftime entertainment show at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The highly awaited game between San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chief is scheduled to start off at 3:30 pm PT/6:30 pm ET on Sunday, February 2, 2020.

J Lo and Shakira performing together for the first time

When the announcement was made way back in September last year, an excited Shakira had tweeted "It doesn't get any bigger than this! So excited about getting on that SuperBowlLIV PepsiHalftime stage!"

Since then both Shakira and Jennifer Lopez have been sharing sneak peeks from their preparation for the D-Day on their social media accounts. Shakira shared a picture clicked during the rehearsals as she tries a dare devil jump on the stage.

Lopez's video clip during the rehearsals has garnered 9.5 million views. She captioned the brief clip: "Week out from the Super Bowl ... can you tell we're having fun!!??!!" In yet another video clip, Lopez is having fun in the 25-yard line.

Important moment for Latino community in America: Shakira

Jennifer Lopez had related the event to winning an Oscar. "It's like winning the Oscar. It's the biggest show that there is. It has the biggest audience," she had said when her name was announced as a performer for the event.

Speaking about being the first Latin performers at the Super Bowl, Lopez said: "I think it's a very important moment for our community, for the Latino community in this country."

"The Super Bowl is a very American event, as American as it can get. It will also be a reminder of the heritage of this country, which is one of diversity, and that's what we will be celebrating on Sunday," added Shakira who would be turning 43 on the Super Bowl Sunday.

While neither of the singers have revealed the songs they would perform during the half-time, Hola! magazine leaked a list of what could possibly be on the cards including Get Right, Booty, She Wolf, and Hips Don't Lie. The list that was shown on the Spanish-language talk show Despiérta America also revealed names of the guests expected to be present there: Beyoncé, Pitbull, Ja Rule, and Wyclef Jean.

Demi Lovato to sing the national anthem

Pop Star Demi Lovato who won the hearts with her recent performance at the Grammy Awards would be singing the national anthem at the beginning of the Super Bowl 2020 kickoff.

Lovato's version of The Star Spangled Banner at the biggest event in football would be a broadcasted live before the beginning of the game. Singer and song writer Christine Sun Kim would join Lovato on the stage. Until now, leading performers including Gladys Knight, Alicia Keys, Billy Joel, Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston have sung the national anthem in the past Super Bowl events.

How to watch Super Bowl 2020 half-time

The halftime show would start at 8:20 pm ET (5:20 p.m. CT, 3:20 p.m PT). The Super Bowl can be viewed for free with a regular cable subscription which includes Fox. It can also be viewed through FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, and AT&T TV Now, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, iPhones, iPads, and Roku, YouTube TV, along with PC and Mac browsers.

However, those who are unable to watch the game on television sets can opt for online options such as Fox Sports app through Android. The game can be live-streamed on FoxSports.com, Fox Sports and Fox Now apps without any sign-in required. Along with NFL app, Yahoo too would also be streaming the event live on its Yahoo and Yahoo Sports apps.