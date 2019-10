The famous South Korean singer-songwriter Sulli died at the age of 25 in very mysterious circumstances.

As per the Seongnam Sujeong Police Station, the manager of the K-pop star found her motionless body at home in Seongnam of Gyeonggi Province on Monday, at around 3:21 pm KST.

Reports stated that after the manager failed to reach her over the phone, he went to Sulli's home. He last spoke to the singer at around 6:30 pm KST on Sunday, October 13.