Who Killed Janae Gagnier? Instagram Model Mercedes Morr Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances

A popular Instagram model and social media influencer was found dead in her plush apartment in what police believes to be a murder suicide. Janae Gagnier, more popularly known as Miss Mercedes Morr to her Instagram followers, was found dead in the Cortland Sugar Land apartments in Richmond, Texas on Sunday.

Police also found the body of a 34-year-old man named Kevin Alexander Accorto, of Florida. According to police, Accorto had killed himself with "multiple sharp force trauma." An investigation has been launched into the incident, with police still puzzled about the motive behind the murder.

Horrifying Murder

Gagnier, 33, who had amassed a whopping 2.6 million Instagram follows, was found dead by the police who reached the scene after they were asked to carry out a wellness check on Sunday. According to the Fort Bend County Medical Examiner, she had been strangled to death.

Police is still puzzled about the entire incident as Accorto, whose body was found next to Gagnier's, had no relationship with the model. "It is not believed that there was a relationship between the suspect and the victim," Richmond police said in a statement.

Police told KHOU they found no signed of forced entry at Gagnier's apartment. Neighbors who gathered at her apartment complex Sunday said they were shocked to see the crime scene. Also, Gagnier's family told investigators there was no relationship between her and Accorto, leading them to suspect she was stalked by the man on social media, KHOU reported.

Her sister London Gagnier also claimed that she was being stalked before her death.

"Yesterday was the worst day of my life," Gagnier's sister wrote. "My heart is gone ... My soul is gone."

Was Accorto Stalking Gagnier?

Preliminary investigation point at Accorto to be the stalker but police say that it is too early to draw conclusion. News of Gagnier's death was first confirmed by Canadian rapper and pal Tory Lanez, whose announcement has been followed by heartbroken messages.

Lanez shared on his Instagram story: "Rest in peace Queen." Gagnier was quite popular on social media and had last uploaded a photo to her Instagram grid on August 17.

A stream of tributes has been posted on Gagnier's Instagram page since her death. She was also followed by rappers such as Meek Mill and Snoop Dogg and the likes of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion.

Besides, Gagnier was also a popular content creator on OnlyFans. The rapper Bow Wow wrote on her Instagram, "Stop playing we just spoke on thurs don't do me like this yo! Naaa."

Her sister London also revealed that their mom checked on both her Gagnier, who is also survived by her brother, last Thursday. She said that she was having "an amazing time."

Gagnier's friend, who goes by HTownCiara on Instagram, said that "Mercedes did not have a sugar daddy or a pimp. Never did. She was not robbed. She did not have HIV. She didn't have COVID, she wasn't in an accident. Yes she was murdered."