Study: 80% of Gen Z Use AI at Work but Worry It Could Replace Their Jobs

Aithor, a leading provider of AI-driven solutions, conducted an in-depth analysis of how various generations view AI—some see it as a threat, while others embrace it as a useful tool. The study aims to understand which generations are most likely to use AI at work, the sectors with the highest adoption rates, and which age groups feel most threatened by rapid AI advancements.

Study Overview

Aithor's research team surveyed over 1,000 professionals from Tier-1 countries, including the USA, Canada, UK, and EU. Respondents work in IT (34%), Education (10%), and Professional Services (9%), among others. The gender distribution is 61% male and 39% female, with participants primarily from Gen Z, Millennials, and Gen X.

Key Findings

The study highlights significant generational differences in AI adoption and concerns about job security. These disparities stem from factors such as age, technological experience, corporate AI adoption rates, and perceptions of AI's evolution.

80% of Gen Z professionals use AI for over half of their tasks – a stark contrast to the 50% adoption rate among professionals aged 51 and older. Younger generations naturally integrate technology into daily workflows, making AI a seamless addition.

AI adoption is highest in IT, Finance, and Manufacturing – 63% of IT professionals use AI extensively, followed by Finance (75%) and Manufacturing (72%). These industries prioritize automation and modernization to meet evolving customer needs.

Younger professionals express greater anxiety about AI's impact on their careers – Regardless of their role or industry (except for high-level positions), Gen Z professionals worry more about AI's impact on job security than their older counterparts.

18% of media and communication workers fear complete job replacement by AI – This contrasts with Education and Non-Profit sectors, where over half of respondents believe AI has minimal impact on job security.

One in four professionals delegates more than half of their tasks to AI – Most of these users are aged 18-33, with IT and media professionals leading in AI integration beyond simple automation.

73% of employees aged 18-30 personally pay for AI tools – In contrast, employees over 30 rely more on company-funded AI solutions.

About Aithor

Aithor is an AI-powered platform that assists with content creation, including articles, essays, and academic papers. It helps users streamline writing tasks, improving efficiency and overcoming common writing challenges.

This study sheds light on how AI adoption varies across age groups and industries, offering insights into the future of work in an AI-driven world.