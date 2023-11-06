Strong Girl Namsoon Episode 9 Recap, Review

Strong Girl Namsoon episode 9 aired on JTBC on Saturday (November 4) at 10:30 pm KST. The mini-series picked up right from where it left off in episode 8 and followed Gang Nam Soon. Although she succeeded in her secret mission, it did not help her detective boyfriend, Kang Hee Sik. People in Korea watched the episode on TV. International K-drama fans enjoyed the show with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Netflix.

The romantic fantasy thriller drama kept the viewers on the edge of their seats with unexpected plot twists in its ninth episode. After Gang Nam Soon stole Ryu Si Oh's computer, the young businessman became suspicious of the strong woman. He started digging for information about her relationship with Hwang Geum Ju. Ryu Si Oh visited Lee Myung Hee and asked her about Hwang Geum Ju's long-lost daughter.

Lee Myung Hee did not spill anything about Gang Nam Soon to Ryu Si Oh because of her short meeting with Hwang Geum Ju earlier that day. The con woman felt different for a change. She decided to try something new for a while. When Hwang Geum Ju met Lee Myung Hee to confront her about attacking Gang Nam Soon, she never got angry with the young woman. In fact, the businesswoman told the culprit that she could always start leading a new life.

Hwang Geum Ju assured Lee Myung Hee that if she stays honest, the young businesswoman will always treat her as her own daughter. Hwang Geum Ju's words brought hope to Lee Myung Hee. She decided to do something good for the people around her.

The Victims

Instead of introducing new victims to the viewers, Strong Girl Namsoon episode 9 featured the struggles of two innocent individuals who took drugs by mistake. Detective Ha Dong Suk just wanted to test the drug. He became addicted and started buying drugs illegally. Gang Nam In, on the other hand, did not know the weight loss pill had drugs. He kept buying new polls until he dealt with the consequences.

Kang Hee Sik and Gang Nam Soon would have to do extra work to protect their loved ones. The onscreen couple may not get any help from Hwang Geum Ju in the upcoming episode. She met with an accident because of Ryu Si Oh. The two business magnets in Korea had an unpleasant conversation at the Heritage Club. When Hwang Geum Ju shared the details, she sighed about Ryu Si Oh's Russian connection, and he felt insecure and unhappy. He ordered his people to get rid of her. The episode ends by featuring a wounded Hwang Geum Ju.