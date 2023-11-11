Strong Girl Namsoon Episode 12: How to Watch, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Strong Girl Namsoon episode 12 will air on JTBC on Sunday (November 12) at 10:30 pm KST. Gang Nam Soon and Gang Hee Shik will make a new move against the drug mafia this week. Ryu Shi Oh will deal with new challenges because of the female lead in this chapter. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, Philippines, Ireland, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, France, Finland, Ecuador, Spain, and the UK, can watch the spin-off with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Netflix.

Here is everything about Strong Girl Namsoon episode 12, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Story

The drama will follow Gang Nam Soon as she looks for her parents everywhere in the country. She belongs to a family that witnessed women with incredible strength. Three generations of women in the family were born with this power when they investigated drug-related crimes in and around the Gangnam area. The story begins after she meets young detective Gang Hee Shik, an upright with a graduation degree from the police University.

Where to watch?

Here are the International Air Timings of Strong Girl Namsoon Episode 12:

US - 9:30 am

Canada - 9:30 am

Australia - 11:00 pm

New Zealand - 1:30 pm

Japan - 10:30 pm

Mexico - 8:30 am

Brazil - 10:30 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:30 pm

India - 7:00 pm

Indonesia - 8:30 pm

Singapore - 10:00 pm

China - 9:30 pm

Europe - 3:30 pm

France - 3:30 pm

Spain - 3:30 pm

UK - 2:30 pm

South Africa - 3:30 pm

Philippines - 10:00 pm

Preview and Spoilers

Gang Nam Soon and Gang Hee Shik will dynamically unfold their relentless counterattack to eradicate the new synthetic drug. The drug addiction of Gang Nam In and the unexpected demise of Ha Dong Seok will awaken them. Their fight against the drug mafia will take a new turn this week.

The mini-series teased the beginning of an epic showdown between the heroes and villains in episode 11. Ryu Shi Oh unknowingly got involved in the drug addiction of Gang Nam In. Hwang Geum Joo and Gil Joong Gan might not forgive him for his silly mistake. Gang Hee Shik will also team up with the women.

A poster released by the production team offers a sneak peek at the captivating battle. It shows Gang Nam Soon defeating the villains with her bare fists, Hwang Geum Joo riding a motorcycle in a black outfit like a Batgirl, Gil Joong Gan showcasing her cheerful expression, Gang Hee Shik features his unwavering commitment to justice, and Ryu Shi Oh shows his inscrutable gaze.

"Gang Nam In's drug addiction and Ha Dong Seok's death will serve as turning points that awaken Gang Nam Soon and Gang Hee Shik. The upcoming episodes will dynamically unfold their relentless counterattack to eradicate the new synthetic drug," the producers shared.